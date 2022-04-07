First-Plymouth’s using concerts to help pay off neighbor’s medical debt

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Concerts offering spiritual experiences headline First-Plymouth Church’s community programs on Good Friday and Holy Saturday.

The Good Friday, April 15, 7 p.m., concert, Were You There? will be held in First-Plymouth’s sanctuary and online at www.firstplymouth.org. The Holy Saturday concert, “Handel’s Messiah” will be April 16, 5:30 p.m., in the sanctuary and online.

On Good Friday, soloists Icy Simpson, Ariel Merivil and Marques Garrett will be featured with First-Plymouth’s chamber choir (Schola cantorum) in heart rending interpretations of Negro spirituals. This spiritually powerful music is sure to deepen our experience with Christ’s passion. Scriptures, prayers and pastoral reflections will offer counterpoint to the musical expressions guiding our journey to the Cross.

The Good Friday service will follow the Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross. Each section will include a scripture and then a song or spoken reflection to further express the text. The Negro spiritual songs share Biblical stories that demonstrate God’s faithfulness and human resilience in the face of trials. These songs represent powerful testaments of faith borne from a community that endured deep suffering and yet held onto hope through it all.

Freewill donations will help First-Plymouth’s JustNeighbors initiative pay off neighbor’s medical debt in Lincoln. Childcare provided.

On Holy Saturday, Handel’s Messiah will also feature the Schola Cantorum as well as soloists Simpson, Garrett and Matthew Clegg. The singers will be accompanied by strings, trumpets and timpani in excerpts from the compelling Messiah—a beloved musical expression of the hope and joy that Easter brings.

First performed in 1742, Handel’s Messiah includes the iconic “Hallelujah Chorus,” perhaps the most recognized piece of choral music ever composed and one that continues to be performed frequently nearly 300 years later.

First-Plymouth’s Schola Cantorum choir recently sang in Chicago, as the only church choir selected to perform for the Midwestern Regional Convention of the American Choral Directors Association. Conductor Tom Trenney won Second Prize in the 2021 American Prize for Choral Conductors, and he will conduct two choral/orchestral performances in Carnegie Hall next season.

This Holy Saturday concert will be held in First-Plymouth’s sanctuary and online at www.firstplymouth.org. Freewill donations will help First-Plymouth’s JustNeighbors initiative pay off neighbor’s medical debt in Lincoln. Childcare provided.

First-Plymouth Church is a progressive, inclusive Congregational church dedicated to its mission to increase the love of God and neighbor. More information about the church, its programs and services is available at firstplymouth.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.