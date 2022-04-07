Friday Forecast: Not as windy...but still breezy and cool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The area of low pressure responsible for the high winds of the past few days will finally push out of our region...

The end of the workweek and upcoming weekend will usher in some modest improvements in our weather conditions. Friday won’t be nearly as windy as it’s been...but will still be breezy and quite cool for early-April. Morning clouds...brisk winds and chilly temperatures mean a cold start to your day. Skies will turn mostly sunny as the day wears on...but northwest winds will keep highs in the 50s. Lighter winds and mainly clear skies will mean your weekend starts out quite cold...with Saturday morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s. Our “average” low right now is in the middle 30s. Mostly sunny skies and a south breeze will warm us into the 60s and 70s statewide by Saturday afternoon...with the warmest readings found over the western-half of the state. A frontal boundary will then move into western Nebraska on Sunday...setting the stage for cloudier and somewhat cooler temperatures there...while eastern Nebraska enjoys partly sunny skies and readings back into the 60s. There will be a small chance for precipitation by Sunday night. Next week continues to look quite “interesting”...with a chance for rain...possibly thunderstorms...and even some snow as another spring storm system impacts the Central Plains. Look for another week of unsettled weather ahead...and stay up-to-date on the latest forecasts.

Lows tonight will drop into the low 20s-to-low 30s...and with the brisk northwest winds it will “feel” like it’s in the teens.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Friday AM "Feels Like" Temperatures (KOLN)

Highs on Friday will range from the low 50s to around 60°.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Lows by early Saturday morning will again fall back into the 20s...and even with a lighter south wind...the “feels like” readings for a lot of locations will be in the teens.

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Saturday AM "Feels Like" Temperatures (KOLN)

Highs on Saturday should reach the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny skies and a south breeze...with the warmer numbers in the west.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs on Sunday will be mainly in the 50s and 60s...and this time the warmer readings will be over eastern Nebraska.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook is typical for this time of year...and kind of messy...but we could sure use the moisture. Parts of the state maybe looking at rain AND snow...while other parts of Nebraska could flirt with some severe thunderstorm chances...stay tuned.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

