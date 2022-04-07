Advertisement

Future Farmers of America Convention back in Lincoln

The FFA Convention is back in-person for the first time since 2019.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in three years, the Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention is back in Lincoln at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. The convention was held virtually last year, and now students get to meet in person.

About 7,000 middle and high school students from across the state are in Lincoln this week. Activities include handing out chapter awards for work done locally by the chapters and proficiency awards for agricultural work experiences done outside of the classroom in areas like entrepreneurship or agri-science.

“It’s so influential in the lives of FFA members, to not only help them find their career path or their home, but also just develop them as leaders and learn essential skills that they’ll need going into college and the workforce and the future,” Jaya Nelson Student Vice President said.

Students will also be participating in competitions, career expos and skill-building workshops through Friday.

