Huskers leave bases loaded, tempers flare following Nebraska’s 1-run loss to Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Colby Gomes hit a 3-run home run to pull Nebraska within 1 on a breezy night in Omaha. Gomes was back at the plate in the 9th inning with the Huskers trailing Omaha, 6-5. Gomes, however, struck out swinging on a full-count fastball by Harrison Kreiling.
Immediately after the strikeout, Omaha catcher Eduardo Rosario and Gomes exchanged words causing players from both teams to quickly run out of their dugouts. Umpires separated the teams and the situation swiftly cooled off at Tal Anderson Field. The 6-5 win gave the Mavericks a 2-1 series advantage over the Huskers this season. The in-state schools are scheduled to play again on April 27th in Lincoln.
Max Anderson went 2-for-3 for the Huskers with a pair of doubles and a walk. Anderson was at 3rd base and represented the tying run at the end of the game.
