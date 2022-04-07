Jeff Dunham bringing comedy tour to Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One of the top ventriloquists and comedians is coming to the Nebraska State Fair.

Jeff Dunham will perform at the Nebraska State Fair on Friday, Sept. 2, as part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Dunham holds the Guinness Book of World Records record for Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour: his Spark of Insanity Tour racked up almost two million tickets across almost 400 venues worldwide.

No wonder the man Slate called “America’s favorite comedian” and TIME cited as “a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles with multiple personality disorder” is able to say the things you-wouldn’t-dare with his cadre of characters who tap into almost every aspect of American life.

Whether the cranky old man Walter, who doubled as Wonald Grump and Ben Hiden during the last election, the hyperactive and crazy Peanut, the self-explanatory Jose the Jalapeno on a Stick, the redneck cliché NASCAR-loving Bubba J, the utterly befuddled Achmed the Dead Terrorist, and Url, the basement dwelling social media smart-phone addict, Dunham allows each to speak their mind, regardless of how much they embarrass their co-star in the process.

Dunham has nine record-breaking comedy specials to his credit – two were Comedy Central’s most viewed specials of their respective years (Minding the Monsters, 2012; Controlled Chaos, 2011), and his Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special, 2008; remains the network’s highest rated program of all time. His NBC primetime special, Unhinged, ranked as the time period’s top non-sports program on the Big 4, rebroadcast six weeks later on Comedy Central to become its top rated special of 2016.

The versatile entertainer created an animated film for CMT, hosted the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship, guested on ABC’s “Ellen,” NBC’s “30 Rock,” Disney’s “Sonny with a Chance,” done commercials for Hertz, and appeared in Jay Roach’s “Dinner for Schmucks,” featuring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd.

He was also the subject of TWO Biography documentaries on A&E: “Birth of a Dummy” 2011, and “Talking Heads”, 2019.With headline-generating performances in over 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, China, South Africa, and the Middle East, Dunham understands what connects people – regardless of culture, gender, age or political beliefs.

With standing ovations across cultures (winning audiences in Israel and Saudi Arabia on consecutive concert nights), Dunham has become arguably the most successful comedian over the past three decades.

With 3.6 million YouTube subscribers and 11 million Facebook followers, he has amassed over a billion views and sold over seven million DVDs.Dunham has been named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row, cited by Forbes as the third highest paid comedian behind Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock, and has been profiled in virtually every publication, platform and late night variety show, including The Los Angeles Times, ABC’s Nightline, Variety, The New York Times, People, The Today Show, The Tonight Show and Late Night with David Letterman.

After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road, ready to provide a much-needed dose of absurdity given the times we live in. That is, assuming he can convince his characters that they can no longer simply work from home.

Concert tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and will include gate admission. Tickets will cost $61 for general admission and $81 for the pit.

With a theme of “Nothing More Nebraskan,” the 2022 Nebraska State Fair will be Aug. 26-Sept. 5 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

Monday’s concert announcement was the Happy Together Tour.

Tuesday’s concert announcement was Los Tucanes De Tijuana.

Wednesday’s concert announcement was Brantley Gilbert.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.