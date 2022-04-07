Advertisement

Lincoln police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing girl.
The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing girl.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing girl.

Emyrikal Williams is 12 years old, 5 feet tall, 110 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a maroon sweatshirt, floral t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and was last seen near 1st Street and Adams Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Call the non-emergency number (402)441-6000 if you have any information.

