Nebraska senators defeat Abortion Ban bill with late night vote

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s proposed abortion ban, referred to as a “trigger” bill, will not become law this session. On Wednesday night, state senators voted 31-15 in a cloture vote. It failed to stop debate and kill the filibuster by two votes, needing a supermajority of 33 senators.

Senators spent much of Wednesday debating the Nebraska Human Life Protection Act. The bill would make abortion illegal in Nebraska in the first trimester and beyond, but that would hinge on a major decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that could come this summer.

LB 933, proposed by Senator Joni Albrecht, is considered a " trigger bill” and it would go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe V. Wade.

As Wednesday’s debate unfolded, senators were passionately divided on the bill; some arguing when life begins and others saying the bill will result in more unsafe pregnancies.

LB 933 would make abortion illegal in all circumstances across the state. During debate, Senator Albrecht pointed out how 13 states have already passed a similar trigger bill. All have a similar clause that violations of the bill will be punishable by a felony.

“Everyone has a clause in there. If you didn’t have a clause, they would continue to go on without any concern for the life of the unborn,” Sen. Albrecht said.

“We’re debating the wrong thing,” Sen. Megan Hunt said. “The debate isn’t at what second of what minute at what hour does life begin, that’s a spiritual question. The answer to that question, whatever it is, will not change the need for people who do not want to be pregnant to end their pregnancies.”

LB 933 would’ve required criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions, but also allowed for procedures to save the life of the mother.

