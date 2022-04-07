Advertisement

Officials identify Nebraska hero killed in Pearl Harbor

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An American hero from Nebraska who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor has been identified.

Walter Pentico was a 17-year-old second-class Navy seaman from Lexington, Nebraska.

Pentico was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma.

RELATED: Nebraska Pearl Harbor sailor to be laid to rest in December

His remains were analyzed by military scientists and were positively identified.

Pentico’s name is recorded on the walls of the missing at The Punchbowl at Pearl Harbor.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he’s been accounted for.

