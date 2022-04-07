Advertisement

Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds

A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday, April 7.(NSP)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Semi trucks are no match for the strong winds in Nebraska on Thursday.

The Nebraska State Patrol reports multiple semi trucks have overturned on I-80 in central Nebraska due to the wind. Blowing dust is causing visibility issues for drivers too.

NSP suggests people with high profile vehicles find a safe place to park during these conditions.

Wind are whipping out of the north/northwest around 35-40 mph. Wind gusts in Hastings reached 62 mph around the noon hour on Thursday.

