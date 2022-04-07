Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Semi trucks are no match for the strong winds in Nebraska on Thursday.

The Nebraska State Patrol reports multiple semi trucks have overturned on I-80 in central Nebraska due to the wind. Blowing dust is causing visibility issues for drivers too.

NSP suggests people with high profile vehicles find a safe place to park during these conditions.

Wind are whipping out of the north/northwest around 35-40 mph. Wind gusts in Hastings reached 62 mph around the noon hour on Thursday.

It is incredibly windy right now in central Nebraska along I-80.



Multiple semis have overturned in the wind and blowing dust is causing visibility issues in some areas.



Good idea to find a safe place to park for a bit if you're in a high profile vehicle. pic.twitter.com/N4wXkSJEsf — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) April 7, 2022

🚔🚨🚔Traffic Alert🚔🚨🚔



Eastbound from Paxton is an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer.



No injuries and 1st responders are on location. pic.twitter.com/3kIuoA20Fr — NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) April 7, 2022

Troopers are dealing with several blowovers and limited visibility. This is near mile marker 279 east of Kearney due to a sand pile. For safety reasons, do NOT park on the shoulder of I-80. pic.twitter.com/P7xbWcP3Mu — NSP Troop C (@NSP_TroopC) April 7, 2022

Current view from the dash of one of our Troopers just east of Kearney.



Troopers are working to get vehicles that are currently parked on I-80 to the nearest exit for a safe place to stop.



For safety reasons, don't park on the shoulder of I-80.#DustStorm #Nebraska pic.twitter.com/CPjipcN90T — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) April 7, 2022

