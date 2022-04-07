Advertisement

Several departments battling large fire in Gosper County

Viewer video of Gosper County fire
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Area firefighters from across the region are battling an enormous wildfire about six miles north of Arapahoe and nine miles south of Elwood in Gosper County.

At one point Thursday, the fire reached three-miles wide, threatening rural homes.

Region 17 Emergency Manager Roger Powell said 25 departments are working together in high wind conditions to contain the blaze. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, and is not contained at this time.

The fire is said to have started near the intersection of Highway 18 and 283, and is moving south of Highway 18 and 283.

According to Nebraska 511, Highway 283 is closed between Road 728, and travel in that area is highly discouraged. News 2 has reports of families evacuating their rural homes in the area.

The Village of Elwood is asking for donations for the volunteers fighting the fires, including water, fruit, vegetables, and sandwiches.

Highway 283 north of Arapahoe is closed. Do not travel this direction for your safety

Posted by Furnas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO: Employee quits Malcolm restaurant, turns on faucet & causes flooding damage
These two were jailed after state troopers found drugs and a gun in their vehicle in Hamilton...
State Troopers stop Mercedes full of drugs near Aurora
Zachary Paulison
Injured driver facing homicide, death of unborn child charges in fatal Omaha crash
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds

Latest News

Emergency crews responding to a crash at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway in Lincoln on...
Seven people taken to hospital following crash near 27th and Capitol Parkway
7-Day Outlook
Friday Forecast: Not as windy...but still breezy and cool
Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska legislature overrides vetoes, amends incentives for hiring felons
The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10.
VOTER’S GUIDE: First Congressional District