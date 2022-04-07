Several departments battling large fire in Gosper County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Area firefighters from across the region are battling an enormous wildfire about six miles north of Arapahoe and nine miles south of Elwood in Gosper County.

At one point Thursday, the fire reached three-miles wide, threatening rural homes.

Region 17 Emergency Manager Roger Powell said 25 departments are working together in high wind conditions to contain the blaze. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, and is not contained at this time.

The fire is said to have started near the intersection of Highway 18 and 283, and is moving south of Highway 18 and 283.

According to Nebraska 511, Highway 283 is closed between Road 728, and travel in that area is highly discouraged. News 2 has reports of families evacuating their rural homes in the area.

The Village of Elwood is asking for donations for the volunteers fighting the fires, including water, fruit, vegetables, and sandwiches.

Highway 283 north of Arapahoe is closed. Do not travel this direction for your safety Posted by Furnas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 7, 2022

