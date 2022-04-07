VOTER’S GUIDE: State Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Twenty-four of the Nebraska Legislature’s 49 senate seats will appear on the ballot this November.

There are six legislative districts that include a portion of Lancaster County, but only three of those districts feature more than two candidates running in the non-partisan primary. The top two vote-getters in each race will advance to the general election.

In District 2, which includes east Lincoln, four candidates are vying for two spots in the primary election. Incumbent Robert Clements is matched up against Sarah Slattery, Janet Chung and Schuyler Windham.

District 26, encompassing a section of east central Lincoln, features a primary battle between George Dungan III, Bob Van Valkenburg, Russ Barger and Larry Weixelman. Incumbent Matt Hansen is running for Lancaster County Clerk.

Two candidates with experience on the Lincoln City Council are matched up for Legislative District 28. Jane Raybould, a two-term incumbent on the council, will appear on both the primary and general election ballots. Former Councilman Roy Christensen will also appear on both ballots. Incumbent Patty Pansing Brooks is running for the Nebraska First Congressional District seat.

In District 30, incumbent Myron Dorn is running unopposed for a second term in the legislature. His fellow legislator, Tom Brandt, of District 32, is also running unopposed.

Lincoln council member, James Michael Bowers, is running for a Sen. Adam Morfeld’s seat in District 46. Morfeld is running for Lancaster County Attorney. District 46 includes areas of north and northeast Lincoln. James Herrold will also appear on the primary ballot, along with former State Senator Danielle Conrad. Conrad was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2006 and 2010. State Senators are term-limited after serving two consecutive terms, after which they must wait four years before running again.

We sent questionnaires to candidates for State Legislature serving Lancaster County. Responses from candidates are posted verbatim and not edited for spelling, grammar, or content.

State Legislature District 2

Nebraska Legislative District 2 (State of Nebraska)

Robert Clements, Incumbent

Robert Clements (Robert Clements)

Tell us about yourself.

I grew up in Elmwood, about 18 miles east of Lincoln in Cass County, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in mathematics. I played trumpet in the Cornhusker Marching Band and continue to play in the Alumni Band. Forty-nine years ago I married my high school sweetheart, Peggy, and we started a family that has grown to five adult children and thirteen grandchildren. Today, along with my brothers and our sons, I own and manage a small-town bank and financial services business in Elmwood, where I have lived and worked for 40 years.

Why are you running for this office?

In 2017 I was appointed to the Legislature to fill a vacancy and was re-elected in 2018. I am a fiscal and social conservative and want to limit government spending, lower taxes, and protect family values.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

I would continue to focus on property and income taxes, support individual freedoms and pro-life proposals.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I am a 40-year community banker, insurance agent, and tax preparer. I am experienced in the Legislative process. I have served in the Nebraska Legislature for six years as a member of the Appropriations Committee. I am also on the Retirement Committee, Rules Committee (Chairman), and Legislative Planning Committee.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Further Inheritance Tax reductions, which I introduced and passed in 2022. Property tax reduction by increasing the Nebraska income tax credit. Increase the Social Security benefit exemption to 100% for Nebraska income tax over 5 years. Lower the individual income maximum rate from 6.84% to 5.84% over 5 years.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

I supported the Affordable, Middle Income, and Rural workforce housing programs which help more people afford housing. I support increasing the tax credit for property taxes paid on homes.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

I support increased scholarships for Community College tuition, apprentice programs for trade workers, and internship incentives for high school students.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I toured the Nebraska State Penitentiary in 2022 and believe is is beyond repair, needing replaced. A new prison would have more capacity, increase programming classes, and more counseling treatment to help inmates qualify for parole sooner.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

We must lower income taxes and property taxes. We need to expand broadband to all areas of the state, so new professionals can work from rural communities. Incentives for creating more housing is needed.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

We should require a Voter ID to make sure who is voting and secure elections. Ballot drop boxes need to be secure and monitored if used. We should prohibit private financing of election functions so only election officials conduct the process. I support a shorter early voting time to 22 days before election day to limit fraud. Ballots should be mailed only to those who send in a signed request form. Signatures must be matched on all mailed in ballots to be counted.

Sarah Slattery

Sarah Slattery (Sarah Slattery)

Tell us about yourself.

I am a professional chef, School Nutrition Director, and single mother from Plattsmouth, NE.

Why are you running for this office?

As a working-class mom, I think that working families deserve better representation in the legislature. We deserve a seat at the table where decisions about our lives are being made.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

My top priorities all have to do with helping working families thrive. I will focus on funding education and school nutrition programs, increasing access to healthcare, and protecting workers’ rights.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I have worked in a school for the last 7 years, and as a School Nutrition Director for 3. I understand the needs and pressures that our educators and students are under and I will bring that experience with me to the State House. Additionally, I have been a small business owner for 15 years, so I know a lot about the determination and grit it takes to succeed.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Absolutely. Property taxes here are disproportionately high, and we rely too heavily on property taxes for school funding. Proportionately taxing the 1% would enable us to ease the tax burden on working Nebraskans, providing much needed relief.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

The quickest and easiest way for housing to be more affordable would be to increase wages and decrease property taxes.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

As a business owner, I have felt the supply chain issues first hand. Finding ways to connect businesses so that they can source the supplies they need locally would both address the issue and support local businesses. As far as labor goes, providing increased wages and benefits to workers will solve the shortage.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I support fully funding public education so that we can stop the school-to-prison pipeline. I support treatment and diversion programs for drug offenses. I support the development of programs to help inmates assimilate back into society after completing their sentence, to reduce recidivism. I think that mandatory sentencing guidelines need to be re-evaluated and give more discretion to the judges because no two cases are the same. I do not support the building of a new prison to address the overcrowding problem.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

We need to make a conscious effort to retain our most talented young Nebraskans. The cost of living is affordable, so why do they keep leaving? That’s the question, isn’t it? In my experience, young people leave Nebraska in search of more exciting, diverse, and welcoming places to live. Inclusion is important. We can reduce this “brain drain” by ensuring that we welcome and protect our neighbors from all walks of life, in an effort to foster diversity.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Nope! Nebraska’s elections have always been safe and secure. Furthermore, the nonpartisan nature of the Nebraska Unicameral is one of its best features. It ensures that our senators work together to get things done. Adding blatant partisanship to the legislature is a bad idea.

Janet Chung

Janet Chung (Janet Chung)

Tell us about yourself.

My parents were immigrants. They met in Iowa where my father was getting his Phd at Iowa State University. We moved to Lincoln when he accepted a teaching position at the University of Nebraska in Electrical Engineering.

I graduated from Southeast High School and received a bachelor’s degree in Journalism at the University of Nebraska.

I managed people and operations while working in commercial property management, telecommunications, and a public utility. I’m known for my work at Lincoln Electric System in the energy services department where I helped residential and commercial customers with energy efficiency, promoting sustainability initiatives and coordinating community outreach activities. I also worked for a nonprofit promoting community service helping other nonprofits recruit volunteers.

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running so I can help Nebraska families with job opportunities and public education. As a former public power employee, I believe in supporting our public services to better serve businesses and community needs. I’m committed to building a better Nebraska for everyone.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Support property tax relief and public education. Invest in workforce development, retention, and recruitment. Address the effects of extreme weather that threaten public health and safety.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I’ve demonstrated my ability to work with diverse groups while living in five different states, and towns like Kearney and Grand Island. I am a long-time volunteer with Leadership Lincoln and I’m on the Bryan Medical Center Board of Trustees. I also served on the Board of Directors for Leadership Lincoln, Southeast Fire & Rescue Department, Asian Community and Cultural Center, American Red Cross and homeowner’s association.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

We should be working for reforms to reduce property taxes and support public education with income and state sales taxes.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Nebraska should use Federal funds to help with rent relief and affordable local housing projects.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

We should support workforce development, retention, and recruitment programs. This includes recruiting and development programs for immigrants, refugees and formerly incarcerated people. Supporting community colleges will help provide the technical training needed for qualified individuals to fill workforce needs.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

We should work to increase mental health solutions and prison reform programs to reduce recidivism. We should also provide more resources for public school programs to break the cycle of school to prison pipeline.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

We should work together to make life better for everyone in Nebraska. We should support equal rights and equal pay for everyone. There should be less divisive rhetoric.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Nebraska elections have been safe and secure. For working families, voting may be difficult because they have obstacles of distance, limited transportation and scheduling. We should continue to improve access to voting.

Schuyler Windham

Schuyler Windham (Schuyler Windham)

Tell us about yourself.

I was raised in Nebraska and have lived here most of my life. I’m married to my wonderful husband, Daniel, and we’re raising our teenage nephew after the death of Daniel’s sister last year – our nephew is graduating from Lincoln Northeast High School this spring. I’m a lawyer and entrepreneur. I graduated from UNL in 2015 and Nebraska College of Law in 2018. In my spare time, I’m a fiction author and musician in a band out of Lincoln, playing banjo, singing, and writing songs. I am passionate about helping people and believe that good leaders are of the people and by the people, not above the people.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for Nebraska State Legislature to enhance our freedoms. I specifically chose the Unicameral because I have previous experience working with the legislature and love how Nebraskans have the opportunity to testify on every bill introduced. I will hit the ground running when elected without a learning curve as the next Senator for LD 2.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

1) Strong Families & Communities: reducing taxes and other government burdens on Nebraska’s families, local businesses, and farmers

2) Constitutional Rights: ensuring our inherent rights are protected from an overbearing government; freedom of choice

3) Public Safety & Criminal Justice Reform: making sure we have safe streets and are giving Nebraskans second chances, focusing our resources on violent crime

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I am a lawyer and have worked on public policy for several years: lobbying and drafting legislation. I decided to run for office myself using the skills I developed so that I could better represent my neighbors directly. But really, my most relevant and important experience is simply living in Nebraska most of my life and raising a family here.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes, I support tax relief for Nebraskans. I will introduce and co-sponsor legislation which will reduce our tax burdens on any and all fronts. I am interested in serving on the Appropriations Committee so we can balance Nebraska’s budget and respect taxpayer money. You work hard for your money and you should keep it.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Housing is a supply and demand issue. I will help get the government out of the way so our local developers can do what they do best, building quality housing for Nebraskans. I’ve seen some really innovative, affordable housing options from local builders that are helping families at all income levels. I’m a proponent of home ownership when families are ready because it is statistically one of the best ways to pass down intergenerational wealth and gives so much financial peace of mind to initial retirees with a paid off home.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

I’ve spoken with a lot of small business owners, especially in Lincoln, who explained their concerns. While supply chain issues and labor shortages are problems, the major issues brought up were burdensome and discriminatory taxes and regulations in Lincoln, as well as how businesses were treated by the DHMs during the pandemic. When we can alleviate government barriers, the market will sort itself out much more quickly. What is devastating is that our family owned businesses were outright harassed by the government during the pandemic when everyone was struggling and doing the best they could. I will fight hard in the Unicameral to ensure that never happens again.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I want our neighborhoods to have safe streets and for Nebraskans to have an opportunity at second chances. I strongly support policies such as marijuana legalization and freeing those sentenced for it. We should focus our energy and resources on violent crimes (murder, assault, pedophilia, human trafficking, etc.) rather than locking Nebraskans up for mere drug possession. My younger sister was almost taken from our family and placed in a group home for simply not attending high school due to mental health issues – that is absurd. We were able to help her with a private online school option despite the government attacking us at every level, but it just goes to show how much the juvenile justice system has overstepped its bounds, too. It’s irresponsible for the government to waste our tax-payer money on a bloated prison system which does little to nothing to rehabilitate or help people and to escalate juvenile justice situations like what happened with my family.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

As a young professional myself, I will tell you what matters most to me. I value freedom and leadership which trusts that I know what is best for myself and my family. Liberty facilitates prosperity and opportunity. Free markets allow our entrepreneurs to innovate. Respecting the family structure ensures that parents can best care for and educate our children. Policies such as marijuana legalization will do wonders for our hemp farmers and allow Nebraska to be competitive in this growing industry. Eliminating special interest legislation which benefits corporations over our local businesses is a major priority for me. Nebraska is home: I love living here where I grew up and being close to my family. We have a lot of potential with our low-cost of living and a great environment for young people to raise new families. I value the freedoms we have here and I strive to enhance those freedoms in the Unicameral for all people.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Secure and transparent elections are necessary for our Constitutional Republic to exist and thrive. I am well aware that Nebraskans from across the political spectrum want to ensure voters have access to the polls and also that people voting are who they say they are. I will weigh these important considerations when reviewing any proposal on changing election laws.

State Legislature District 26

Nebraska Legislative District 26 (State of Nebraska)

George Dungan III

George Dungan III (George Dungan III)

Tell us about yourself.

I have lived in Lincoln since 1963, the year my Father accepted a teaching position with LPS. A Lincoln High and UNL graduate, I’ve been instrumental in launching three small businesses in the community.

I worked for fifteen years as a member of the Academic Technologies Group for UNL. Previously, I served for twelve years as a flight medic and a 1st Lt in the Nebraska Army National Guard, as well as a partner and principal in three local business efforts. I was transplanted to Lincoln in 1963 when my Father accepted a position with Lincoln Public Schools and attended Lincoln High and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Business in 2010.

I’ve been honored with a wide variety of awards and distinctions from military and civilian occupations and have been active in many community coalitions, serving on a number of boards including Flatwater Shakespeare Company, The Indian Center Trust, Meadowlane Area Residents Association, The Lancaster County Food Policy Council and the Indian Center Board of directors.

During my tenure with the University, I had been a strategic member of a diverse team charged with the delivery and use of educational technology. That process added tremendous value to the instructional platform for a Big 10 University, allowed rapid transition to remote delivery platforms during the pandemic, and transformed teaching methods and pedagogy for three campuses and over 50 thousand stakeholders.

Aside from my four adult daughters and six grandchildren, an accomplishment that added a deep sense of fullfilment was being part of the effort to eliminate the alcohol sales in White Clay, Nebraska with Frank LeMere and John Maisch. He and Frank inspired me to assist in rebuilding the community and culture that has been intrinsic to the Indian Center, and through some amazing efforts, that revitalization is now well under way.

I truly look forward to investing my talents and energy for the state of Nebraska as an elected representative.

Why are you running for this office?

I have spent most of my adult life in multiple aspects of public service, arriving at an age where I can devote significant time to the office and the constituents I would represent, as well the rest of the state, as we navigate difficult questions about tax policy, funding models for education, workforce development and affordable housing. Creating additional revenue channels that can reduce regressive tax levels would be a priority, assuring equitable rates across income, sales and property taxes. What would be your top three priorities if elected?

1. Continue Senator Lathrop’ work on criminal justice and sentencing reform to alleviate a stressed corrections system 2. Assure asset and earnings retention for Nebraska’s middle-income work force by creating protected savings plans and secure home ownership 3. Nurture rural growth by developing infrastructure that attracts development, entrepreneurial activity and educational opportunity. Food production and security are skilled jobs at every level 4. Supporting early childhood education and affordable higher education that creates actively engaged Nebraska communities.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

My top priority is to give families the best chance to succeed. As your next state senator, I will work to create and retain good-paying jobs in Northeast Lincoln, ensure access to affordable healthcare, including mental health services, and promote public safety by reducing crime through youth education and employment, mental health services, and investing in problem-solving courts, like drug courts. Additionally, I would fight to preserve the nonpartisan nature of the Legislature.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Former officer with the Nebraska Army National Guard

Partner or sole proprietor for three entrepreneurial efforts in Lincoln

2010 Graduate, University of Nebraska College of Business

Board member, Indian Center Inc.

Board member, Indian Center Trust

Former Board chair, Flatware Shakespeare Co.

Former Board President, Meadowlane Area Residents Association

Presenter, Rural Futures Initiative

Fifteen years of employment with higher education in multiple roles

Member, Lancaster County Food Policy Council

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

By addressing income and sales reform. Nebraska benefits most by finding ways to increase wages and sales. We have vast resources in our rural communities for entrepreneurs, untapped tourism potential and tremendous local food production capacity. Creating employment that pays higher than average wages attracts talent that contributes to greater productivity and a reduced tax burden for all of Nebraska.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

One of the current practices in urban areas is to create infill spaces that are modeled after European housing norms. By building dense housing in a smaller footprint, taxes associated with housing are held constant or drop because the payments required to provide services (roads, fire and safety, health and traffic controls) are minimized. Lower taxes leads to a small portion of affordability. The other is to create convenient mass transit (see below) that allows for rapid, safe and convenient commutes when needed. Shifting to rural locations supports both affordable housing and builds a broader tax base for school funding.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

I am prepared to propose a trans Nebraska Railroad that would expedite transpiration across the state, increase Nebraska tourism, generate hundreds of full time well paying jobs and increase mobility for the workforce of rural and urban communities.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I would prefer to work towards sentencing reform so that non-violent offenders aren’t incarcerated for long periods of time when they could be contributing to the community. To place these types of offenders in a prison environment may prove counter productive to rehabilitation, and adds to our current overcrowding. Combined with diversion programs, it would help reduce overall prison population.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

1. Attract companies and support small businesses which allow young professionals to express their skills and expertise in a challenging and fulfilling manner, establishing an incentive plan that offsets the first two years of employment cost for companies that hire Nebraska.

2. Create a student loan buy-back process that allows a scaled matching payment system for filling positions vital to the growth and sustainability of Nebraska’s economy by Nebraska graduates.

3. Provide training opportunities for skilled labor positions that are needed desperately to fill voids in all building and trades occupations.

4. Create new partnerships with all of the UNL and State College campuses to establish a 90 day “neutral zone” for graduates entering that work force that allows all graduates who have not accepted employment offers to collectively participate in a “Solve this for Nebraska” exercise.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Yes. I believe that they should be fair, uncomplicated and held on a day that all voters who wish to vote have easy access to the polling places. That includes assuring that local precinct stations remain open and staffed, that voter roles are not purged without a concerted effort to contact any registered voter that is in question, and that vote by mail continue to be allowed for any voter who finds it the most beneficial way to cast a ballot.

Bob Van Valkenburg

Candidate did not respond to survey.

Bob Van Valkenburg (Bob Van Valkenburg)

Russ Barger

Russ Barger (Russ Barger)

Tell us about yourself.

As a husband, father and attorney who is active in his church and community, my family and I have lived in Northeast Lincoln for well over 20 years. Having grown up on a farm near McCook, Nebraska, I later attended UNL to obtain both my undergraduate degree and law degree. My wife and I married in Lincoln, and we have raised our two boys here. My experience practicing law has primarily been as a government attorney, including as an Assistant Attorney General. Investments in farming, and a drone company devoted to livestock producers, have kept me connected to the state’s biggest industry, agriculture.

Why are you running for this office?

The current trajectory of our local and national progressives is not good for our state or our city. My skills and experience will bring some common sense and conservative values back to Northeast Lincoln. Despite a significant tax burden, the quality of our streets and educational options have not improved.

Northeast Lincoln needs the combination of my rural upbringing, experience in state government, small business ownership, and skill as a practicing attorney. Northeast Lincoln deserves better than it has received.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Controlling Government Spending. We must establish metrics of success, not just budgets. Property taxes fund too much of our governmental programs.

Protection of Constitutional Rights. Our First, Second and Fourteenth Amendment rights need constant protection. The last two years show our constitutional protections may not be as robust as we thought.

Public Safety. Compared to other cities in our region, Lincoln’s police force is underfunded and understaffed. Because Nebraska is now a gambling state, our law enforcement needs the funds to address some problems gambling brings: Sex trafficking, financial distress, drugs and gangs.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

My direct interaction with the Legislature gives me a jump start on representing my constituents. This interaction includes my practicing as a government attorney for more than 20 years, giving opinions to State Agencies and State Senators as an Assistant Attorney General, testifying on various bills, and understanding the dynamics of the various factions seeking legislation. My experience in taking direct action on social issues, my ownership of agricultural and technology businesses, and my long-time residence in Northeast Lincoln, will only help my constituents and our state.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Nebraska is a high tax state, and this burden must be reduced for us to be competitive with other states. More revenue from increased economic activity and controlling government expenses will both help. We must also find market-based incentives to retain our young talent, to promote investment in sustainable market segments, and to encourage self-regulation by economic forces, rather than relying upon government intervention. We must be strategic, not just tactical.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Market forces can only be guided by government, not stopped or reversed. Inflation, cheap credit, and low unemployment in Nebraska have exacerbated our housing crunch. Allowing high density housing may help in the short term. Long-term, we should consider programs to reduce initial tax burden and give access to beginning loans for young families who pursue home ownership. Home ownership promotes stability, making for safer communities and better educational outcomes.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

Government can’t fix our economic woes, it can only guide. Federal mistakes are hard to correct at a state level. Promoting regional partnerships and linkages will reduce some of these issues. The Silicon Prairie region contains the core components for most of our needs already, including food, fiber, energy, refining, capital, medical and insurance, along with light and heavy industry.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

A combination of methods to reduce incarceration and recidivism must be utilized. This will reduce the number of potential inmates. Nebraska will need modernized and larger correctional facilities in the near future.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

Lincoln already has both investment and a young community in its high tech industry. The advantages of being in the Silicon Prairie corridor must be magnified. Access to sufficient capital, and retention of start-ups which grow, should receive more attention. Recruitment and retention of skilled trades needs more attention and investment. Structural changes in finance and insurance should be examined. Quality of life and low cost of living must be a selling points, especially in the post-Covid, remote-work world in which we now live.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Confidence in our elections is critical for reducing division and distrust in the electorate. Mandatory voter ID and paper ballots are a good start in building that confidence. Robust vetting of contractors, secure operation of the voting systems, and nonpartisan audits will also build confidence that our votes actually count.

Larry Weixelman

Larry Weixelman (Larry Weixelman)

Tell us about yourself.

I have lived in Lincoln since 1963, the year my Father accepted a teaching position with LPS. A Lincoln High and UNL graduate, I’ve been instrumental in launching three small businesses in the community.

I worked for fifteen years as a member of the Academic Technologies Group for UNL. Previously, I served for twelve years as a flight medic and a 1st Lt in the Nebraska Army National Guard, as well as a partner and principal in three local business efforts. I was transplanted to Lincoln in 1963 when my Father accepted a position with Lincoln Public Schools and attended Lincoln High and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Business in 2010.

I’ve been honored with a wide variety of awards and distinctions from military and civilian occupations and have been active in many community coalitions, serving on a number of boards including Flatwater Shakespeare Company, The Indian Center Trust, Meadowlane Area Residents Association, The Lancaster County Food Policy Council and the Indian Center Board of directors.

During my tenure with the University, I had been a strategic member of a diverse team charged with the delivery and use of educational technology. That process added tremendous value to the instructional platform for a Big 10 University, allowed rapid transition to remote delivery platforms during the pandemic, and transformed teaching methods and pedagogy for three campuses and over 50 thousand stakeholders.

Aside from my four adult daughters and six grandchildren, an accomplishment that added a deep sense of fullfilment was being part of the effort to eliminate the alcohol sales in White Clay, Nebraska with Frank LeMere and John Maisch. He and Frank inspired me to assist in rebuilding the community and culture that has been intrinsic to the Indian Center, and through some amazing efforts, that revitalization is now well under way.

I truly look forward to investing my talents and energy for the state of Nebraska as an elected representative.

Why are you running for this office?

I have spent most of my adult life in multiple aspects of public service, arriving at an age where I can devote significant time to the office and the constituents I would represent, as well the rest of the state, as we navigate difficult questions about tax policy, funding models for education, workforce development and affordable housing. Creating additional revenue channels that can reduce regressive tax levels would be a priority, assuring equitable rates across income, sales and property taxes.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

1. Continue Senator Lathrop’ work on criminal justice and sentencing reform to alleviate a stressed corrections system

2. Assure asset and earnings retention for Nebraska’s middle-income work force by creating protected savings plans and secure home ownership

3. Nurture rural growth by developing infrastructure that attracts development, entrepreneurial activity and educational opportunity. Food production and security are skilled jobs at every level

4. Supporting early childhood education and affordable higher education that creates actively engaged Nebraska communities.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Former officer with the Nebraska Army National Guard

Partner or sole proprietor for three entrepreneurial efforts in Lincoln

2010 Graduate, University of Nebraska College of Business

Board member, Indian Center Inc.

Board member, Indian Center Trust

Former Board chair, Flatware Shakespeare Co.

Former Board President, Meadowlane Area Residents Association

Presenter, Rural Futures Initiative

Fifteen years of employment with higher education in multiple roles

Member, Lancaster County Food Policy Council

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

By addressing income and sales reform. Nebraska benefits most by finding ways to increase wages and sales. We have vast resources in our rural communities for entrepreneurs, untapped tourism potential and tremendous local food production capacity. Creating employment that pays higher than average wages attracts talent that contributes to greater productivity and a reduced tax burden for all of Nebraska.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

One of the current practices in urban areas is to create infill spaces that are modeled after European housing norms. By building dense housing in a smaller footprint, taxes associated with housing are held constant or drop because the payments required to provide services (roads, fire and safety, health and traffic controls) are minimized. Lower taxes leads to a small portion of affordability. The other is to create convenient mass transit (see below) that allows for rapid, safe and convenient commutes when needed. Shifting to rural locations supports both affordable housing and builds a broader tax base for school funding.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

I am prepared to propose a trans Nebraska Railroad that would expedite transpiration across the state, increase Nebraska tourism, generate hundreds of full time well paying jobs and increase mobility for the workforce of rural and urban communities.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

I would prefer to work towards sentencing reform so that non-violent offenders aren’t incarcerated for long periods of time when they could be contributing to the community. To place these types of offenders in a prison environment may prove counter productive to rehabilitation, and adds to our current overcrowding. Combined with diversion programs, it would help reduce overall prison population.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

1. Attract companies and support small businesses which allow young professionals to express their skills and expertise in a challenging and fulfilling manner, establishing an incentive plan that offsets the first two years of employment cost for companies that hire Nebraska.

2. Create a student loan buy-back process that allows a scaled matching payment system for filling positions vital to the growth and sustainability of Nebraska’s economy by Nebraska graduates.

3. Provide training opportunities for skilled labor positions that are needed desperately to fill voids in all building and trades occupations.

4. Create new partnerships with all of the UNL and State College campuses to establish a 90 day “neutral zone” for graduates entering that work force that allows all graduates who have not accepted employment offers to collectively participate in a “Solve this for Nebraska” exercise.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Yes. I believe that they should be fair, uncomplicated and held on a day that all voters who wish to vote have easy access to the polling places. That includes assuring that local precinct stations remain open and staffed, that voter roles are not purged without a concerted effort to contact any registered voter that is in question, and that vote by mail continue to be allowed for any voter who finds it the most beneficial way to cast a ballot.

State Legislature District 28

Nebraska Legislative District 28 (State of Nebraska)

Jane Raybould

Jane Raybould (Jane Raybould)

Tell us about yourself.

I’m a 4th generation Nebraskan and a 2nd generation grocer. I’m a business leader, environmental advocate, and an avid cyclist. I help run our family-owned business, started in 1964 by my parents and now with my brother, headquartered in Lincoln. We are the largest independent grocery operator in the state. I have been honored to serve the constituents in this legislative district, LD 28, for almost 12 years as their Lancaster County Commissioner and currently as a City Councilmember as these districts overlap. I’m also a very proud grandmother of two wonderful granddaughters, Paloma and Valentina, “Leni.”

Why are you running for this office?

I’m running for this office because I love public service, making a positive difference in my community, and keeping our state moving forward, not backward. I have the government expertise and business leadership to do so from Day 1. I am proud to be an independent business owner in a business with stores across our state and involved in those communities we serve. I am proud to be a job creator and one of the largest for-profits employers in our city. I am also truly honored to be an elected official and community leader championing positive progress with a track record of being pro-business and pro-community. I was truly honored to have traveled and listened to folks across our great state while campaigning for Lt. Governor and the U.S. Senate.

What would be your top three priorities?

I plan to take my government and leadership experiences to focus on the cost burden the state has shifted to our taxpayers by addressing the underfunding of public education, the overcrowding in our penitentiary, and the need for criminal justice reforms. We need to end this race to the bottom of states in the U.S that fail to fund public education adequately. As a business owner, funding public education and producing an educated workforce is absolutely essential to the economic well-being of our business and our state to not only grow and maintain our existing businesses but to attract more businesses. My priorities are further explained in tax relief for Nebraskans and overcrowding in our correction facilities.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

Besides my business work as a grocer, I have over 34 years of experience in the commercial real estate and construction industry. I understand the business of real estate and community development and the priority of creating affordable and workforce housing in our state and am actively engaged in doing so for our company. Serving as an elected official for almost 12 years is a valuable asset and advantage to transitioning to the legislature. I understand the process of making good government and sound policies. I know the importance of researching each issue and working across the aisle to find common ground. Most importantly, I am committed to working with anyone and everyone to better our state.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes. We cannot address property tax relief in a vacuum. We must consider all revenue sources. Roughly 62% of local property taxes go towards public education, an investment that all communities are proud of. However, the State of Nebraska ranks 49th in providing funds to those local communities. To reduce the burden of property taxes, we need to fully fund public education and rectify our communities’ financial imbalance in delivering top-quality education. If you want property taxes reduced, the state needs to step up. Using some of the surplus revenue for a one-time infusion and then creating a sustainable funding source such as a percentage of the sales tax in the future would provide actual relief to our taxpayers.

As a County Commissioner, I felt strongly (and still do today) that the state needs to restore state aid to cities and counties as they have in the past in exchange for a lower property tax rate. The state also needs to fund county jail facilities fairly. Due to the overcrowding in the state penitentiary, the county jails hold inmates that have been sentenced but do not receive compensation from the state for these holds.

Additional tax relief can be in looking at goods and services and reconsidering those that are sales tax exempt and making the necessary adjustments.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Affordable housing is essential to attracting and retaining our young professionals and creating a diverse workforce. We need to look at sustaining the existing rental housing, often located in the older areas of any city, and constructing new multi-family and single-family dwellings. A lot of the issues are controlled with current local policies and zoning. As a Lincoln city councilmember, we have done and are looking at the following:

1. Making changes to zoning to increase density on reduced and irregular lots,

2. Reducing the red tape for in-fill projects,

3. Increasing inspections when warranted on problem rental properties and increasing fines,

4. Offering incentives to landlords to rehab properties with low or no-interest loans,

5. Creating new funding through the Community Development Resources (CDR), public and private capital to address the funding gap in supporting more affordable housing projects; and

6. Using TIF (tax increment financing) and other financing tools.

The state should also explore increasing funding to the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust and rural workforce housing projects from the revenue surpluses. This is also essential in funding gaps for projects.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

As an owner, the supply chain issues make everyday operations incredibly challenging and beyond our control. As a company, we have been proactive in purchasing or building, allowing for the extra lead time substituting equipment and product as we try our hardest to make goods and services available that our customers want. In remodeling and building new grocery stores, I also know that the equipment and delivery challenges are real and require proactive ordering, planning, and greater flexibility with all projects. Compounding these challenges is the labor shortages that we have been experiencing since before COVID. Business owners and government have to be proactive in offering competitive salaries, benefits, flexible hours, and amenities to attract and retain our workforce and be proactive in welcoming and embracing diversity.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

We need to embrace alternatives to incarceration and sentencing reform that other states have successfully implemented to reduce overcrowding. Instead of funding a new jail, we should be building a new Regional Center to treat the backlog of inmates unable to get the mental health services they have been court-ordered to receive. Many of these inmates stay in our county facilities for 140 – 175 days without the necessary treatment until a bed opens up in the Regional Center. This is all paid by local property taxes with no state reimbursements. We should continue to support our drug courts, veterans’ courts, and DUI diversion programs that save taxpayers money as the cost of this programming is far less than housing them in jail or the penitentiary. The other added benefit is that these individuals who complete the treatment programs are less likely to recidivate.

We also need to fully fund probation and parole along with assisted housing so that they can ensure those recently released in their care continue to get the support services they need to succeed. The bottom line is that this type of re-integration costs far less than building a new jail and has better outcomes for the community.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professional to remain in the state?

I agree with Blueprint Nebraska that we need to be a more welcoming state, embracing our diversity and inclusivity by “delivering community exchange programs and diversity and inclusion leadership programs.” Nebraska is ranked #39 among all states in retaining and attracting young talent. We need to acknowledge that welcoming and retaining our young professionals, LGBTQ+, recent immigrants and refugees, and DACA (differed action childhood arrivals) makes good economic sense. I’m excited to see that cities across our state are doing initiatives to support businesses and amenities and community revitalization that retain our young professionals and families.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

I want to say emphatically that our local, state, and federal elections are safe, free, fair, accurate, and run very efficiently. Our communities are proud of providing early voting and more accessible options to increase voter participation. I am not aware of voter fraud concerns anywhere in Nebraska. I want to be clear that I do not support a voter identification bill because it ultimately becomes another cost burden to the counties and cities. Requiring voter identification would disenfranchise minorities, college students, the elderly, and those with disabilities because getting the required identification creates costs and is just another barrier to voter participation.

However, I would like to suggest the following changes to campaign finance rules for state legislative races that will increase transparencies with election funding and that would put us more in line with other states in our region:

· Establish donation limits for individuals.

· Establish donation limits from state-wide elected officials and federal representatives – this will reduce the amount of money that a governor or any state-wide elected official can give to influence the outcome of a race.

· Fully disclose all donations.

· Establish limits for corporate and PAC (political action committee) contributions or prohibit both.

Roy Christensen

Candidate did not respond to survey.

State Legislature District 30

Nebraska Legislative District 30 (State of Nebraska)

Myron Dorn, Incumbent

Candidate did not respond to survey.

Myron Dorn (Myron Dorn)

State Legislature District 32

Nebraska Legislative District 32 (State of Nebraska)

Tom Brandt, Incumbent

Candidate did not respond to survey.

State Legislature District 46

Nebraska Legislative District 46 (State of Nebraska)

James Michael Bowers

James Michael Bowers (James Michael Bowers)

Tell us about yourself.

I am a school social worker, Chair of the Lincoln City Council, and a small business owner in Havelock. My long history of community service began when I started volunteering at the Northeast Family Center as a senior at Northeast High School. I first got involved in politics when the state attempted to privatize child welfare. Working on the frontlines I saw how this policy harmed our children, foster parents, and working people. I have drawn from my experience working with children and families directly to improve systems throughout our city and state. As a lifelong resident of the Havelock neighborhood it has been an honor to fight for North Lincoln on the City Council.

Why are you running for this office?

Serving on the Lincoln City Council during the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of strong leadership in elected office. We need people in the Legislature who have worked on the front lines and can bring that experience to policy making. As a school social worker I’ve seen firsthand how Nebraska needs to improve access to health care, defend our public schools, keep children safe and protect seniors.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

My priorities would be defending public schools, improving access to health care and fighting for working families, children and seniors.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

In my daily work as a school social worker I have seen how good policy can save lives and how bad policy can harm neighbors. I have a track record of translating that experience into results while serving on the Lincoln City Council. I have passed the greatest number of initiatives and ordinances with bipartisan support all while serving during the pandemic. I have been tested and proven to do what is right for our city and state.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Currently, the highest tax bracket is for individuals who make $65,000 or more, meaning a person who makes a million dollars pays the same tax rate as someone in the middle class. Taxation is a complicated subject, and some people need relief more than others. I want to make sure that working class people get the relief they need. That means balancing our income tax system so that those on fixed incomes and the middle class aren’t bearing the weight of our community’s needs.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

Nebraska must continue to encourage the creation of affordable housing units from programs like the Low Income Housing Tax Credit through NIFA. In addition, the state should prioritize providing funding for municipalities for the creation of workforce housing. Thirdly, Tax Increment Financing (TIF) has been used to incentivize developments, the Nebraska Legislature should pursue programs like Micro-TIF for potential first time home buyers to help with down payment assistance.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

The labor shortage and supply chain issues can be addressed by working to attract and retain workers, prioritizing workforce development for residents, and making Nebraska a competitive place for businesses to grow and relocate to. I tackled the issue of workforce development while on the City Council by introducing and passing an ordinance to increase and incentivize apprenticeships in Lincoln.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

Nebraska’s prison remains one of the most overcrowded in the nation. As of September 2021, Nebraska prisons were at 150% of capacity, many for nonviolent or drug offenses. Our prisons should not be the main treatment facility for mental health and substance abuse. We must look at alternatives that provide better outcomes and keep Nebraska safer such as drug courts, probation and parole, and programs to reduce recidivism.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

Attracting and retaining young professionals is key to ensuring Nebraska has a strong workforce. Nebraska can attract and retain young professionals by providing good paying jobs, creating vibrant neighborhoods, increasing the amount of affordable housing, and supporting an inclusive Nebraska that the next generation will be proud of.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Nebraska has safe and secure elections. We must work to make voting more accessible. We can increase accessibility by expanding early voting, voting by mail, and same day voting registration. This plan can ensure that all Nebraskans have access to their constitutional right.

James Herrold

James Herrold (James Herrold)

Tell us about yourself.

I am a life-long Nebraskan who grew up on a farm in Seward County and have lived and worked in Lincoln for almost 20 years. I am a real estate agent working primarily in residential sales. I have a wife and two children.

Why are you running for this office?

I believe that many of my neighbors in District 46 have not had a Senator in the Legislature that speaks to their values for many years as someone with high political efficacy, I feel a call to step up and champion important issues. The legislative branch of government suits my personality well because I am a person who sticks to his principles, but am also collegial so I can help get important pieces of legislation passed.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Tax relief, eliminating burdensome bureaucracy, and strengthening protections for personal liberty.

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I believe my background would help bridge the rural/urban divide that we often see in the Legislature. I have worked in many industries for large corporations, small businesses, and am self-employed, so I’ve seen from many angles how policies affect different kinds of people. I have an MBA in finance so I am good at analyzing financials and budgets. I have a job where I must negotiate on behalf of my clients, and I believe that experience will translate well to negotiating on behalf of my constituents.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

Yes. We are going to see a budget surplus of over $1.5 billion at the end of the next biennium. That money should be, by and large, returned to the taxpayer. With new industries coming to Nebraska (e.g. the gaming industry) we will also start to see new sources of tax revenue. Those new sources along with the surplus should be used to lower the tax burden on individuals and families. Specifically, I will fight to lower the personal income tax rates, increase the standard deduction, and expand property tax credits.

How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

When addressing the affordability of housing, it’s important to recognize where much of the housing expense comes from. Government creates a lot of the costs through its policies. The Federal government is responsible for much of it, and it’s tough to control that at the state level. But at the state level, the government imposes undue costs via property taxes, sales taxes on building materials, zoning restrictions, and a slew of other policies that make housing more expensive for homeowners AND renters alike. Until these are addressed, we won’t see real improvements in housing affordability.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

It was a travesty that we let entire industries be slowed down during the last two years. The increased burdens, restrictions, and costs the government imposes on farmers, truckers, manufacturers, and other industries disrupts supply chains. At the same time, the state has increased policies encouraging individuals not to work. To solve these issues, we must stop subsidizing non-work and free up markets. That will increase the availability of a lot of products and labor.

What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

In order to alleviate overcrowding in the prisons, it is imperative we look at reducing the sentencing of non-violent offenders. If we think the solution is to just build more prisons so we can continue to incarcerate more non-violent offenders for longer periods of time and not look at reforming criminal justice generally, we will see more problems with recidivism and higher incarceration expenses.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

Nebraska generally has a good economy and business climate. We can continue to improve, however, by reducing the overall tax burdens on businesses, families, and individuals. The more we do that, the more we’ll see Nebraskans will create opportunities. The more opportunities that are created, the more we will entice young professionals to not only stay, but also attract them from other parts of the country.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

I support voter ID to protect the integrity of our elections. I am concerned about private money interfering in elections and would like to examine its potential impact in Nebraska to see if it is right to restrict it further.

Danielle Conrad

Danielle Conrad (Danielle Conrad)

Tell us about yourself.

My love for public service was sparked by Helen Boosalis and Kay Orr’s Governor’s race while in elementary school. It was the honor of a lifetime to follow these trailblazing women leaders’ footsteps to serve as a State Senator in the Nebraska Legislature for 8 years. In addition to serving as a State Senator, I have led campaigns to support working families, including the successful citizen initiative to raise the minimum wage, served as an attorney focused on economic justice, led a local nonprofit to help develop Lincoln’s beautiful public parks, trails, and human service programs, and led a statewide civil rights organization to new heights.

I am originally from rural Seward County and am the daughter of a public-school teacher and deputy sheriff. I am a lifelong Nebraskan and have made Lincoln my home for almost 30 years. I graduated from of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law. I am married to one of my best friends from law school, Tom Conrad, who owns and operates Heartland Optical, a small business with locations in North Lincoln and Grand Island. We are the proud parents of two young children and reside in the beautiful East Campus neighborhood. We enjoy fishing, hiking, swimming, golf, and attending Husker sporting events.

Why are you running for this office?

I am running for office because I have the experience, expertise, and energy to be a day one leader for working families and to be an effective advocate for Lincoln. With the advent of term limits, I have seen as an active leader in legislative policy for now almost 20 years how necessary legislative experience is to ensuring good policy that impacts the lives of all Nebraskans. I do not believe that government can or should be the answer to all our challenges, but I do think it can and should be a positive force to support families, businesses, and communities so we can keep our economy and quality of life strong now and for future generations.

I am fortunate to be the only candidate in our race who knows the people, process, and issues requisite to ensuring sound policy in the Nebraska Legislature. I will draw upon that deep well of experience and goodwill to maintain and continue to build relationships across the political spectrum and throughout the State to bring immediate leadership to issues impacting working families, small business, public education (preschool through college), seniors, and veterans. These key issues are critical to retaining and attracting young people and growing our economy.

What would be your top three priorities if elected?

Tools to help working families succeed Protecting our great public schools and making smart investments in education -preschool through college -so all children, students and families have an opportunity to succeed Tools to help small businesses succeed

What relevant experience would you bring to the office?

I was elected by the voters of North Lincoln to the Legislature in 2006 and re-elected in 2010 and bring a track record of delivering on issues important to working families and the ability to provide day one leadership as relevant experience. I served as a member of the powerful budget writing Appropriations Committee, Committee on Committees, Performance Audit Committee, Retirement Systems Committee, Redistricting Committee, and chaired the Legislature’s Innovation and Entrepreneurial Task Force. As a State Senator I gained a reputation for being a hard worker and someone who reaches across party lines to deliver on critical issues. As a testament to my commonsense leadership style and considerable policy making experience, I was selected by my peers to serve in leadership roles.

As a State Senator I was instrumental in support of efforts that benefit working families, public schools, the Lincoln community, and small businesses. Specific legislative accomplishments include raising the minimum wage; establishing for the first time in Nebraska law a scholarship for children of first responders killed in the line of duty; improving access to health care for women and children; and I passed the first increase in the childcare program in over a decade, which benefitted about 5,000 working families. I introduced legislation to support a mentor teacher program, enhance teacher compensation, and make college textbooks tax exempt. Every year in the Legislature I selected as my personal priority a measure to support working families. Specific legislative accomplishments include: establishing a loan forgiveness program to bring attorneys to underserved and rural communities; working as a champion for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund; supporting the largest tax cut in Nebraska history and introducing targeted tax relief to benefit working families and seniors to make our tax system more equitable; spearheading efforts to modernize our state’s economic development strategies; leading the charge to ensure adequate funding to maintain Nebraska’s excellent educational system with a special emphasis in support of the University of Nebraska and higher education as a whole. I made historic progress on LGBTQ+ rights by prioritizing updates to our nondiscrimination laws because I believe no one should be fired or denied a job because of who they are or who they love.

In addition to these statewide efforts, I know how to take care of Lincoln. I introduced and helped to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional revenue for Lincoln by reforming the storm water formula; reforming the cigarette sales tax formula to help finance Antelope Valley; served as a committee leader to secure a $1 million appropriation for Lincoln to support the 2010 Special Olympics; increased transit aid; and collaborated with Governor Heineman to establish Innovation Campus. I won advocacy awards for increasing funding for citizens with developmental disabilities, improvements to public education from the Lincoln Education Association, for my commitment to higher education, and for my leadership on key civil rights issues.

Do you support tax relief for Nebraskans? If so, what type and how would you make it happen?

I have a clear track record for delivering property tax relief, ensuring equity and fairness in our tax system by expanding the earned income tax credit, helping farmers and business with tax exemptions for business materials, supporting the homestead exemption for seniors, working to reform taxes on Social Security, and fighting against sweetheart deals for millionaires, billionaires, and big corporations. I will use that passion and experience to seek consensus so we can alleviate tax burdens for those least able to afford it without cutting our ability to fund critical government services like aid to education which puts undue pressure on local property taxes and hurts our great public schools. How do you plan to make housing more affordable for Nebraskans?

I have a clear track record of delivering on and expanding affordable housing in Nebraska working collaboratively with business leaders, realtors, homebuilders and neighborhood advocates to increase funding for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, to expand funding options for the affordable Housing Trust fund including employment programs and programs to support Nebraskans experiencing homelessness including children and veterans, and to ensure our state share of housing settlement funds were targeted to benefit those most in need so they have access to direct support and technical expertise to buy a home or stay in their home which is critical to family wellbeing, our economy, and the ability of all Nebraskans to build wealth and pursue the American dream.

How would you address concerns from business owners across the state dealing with supply chain issues and labor shortages?

As the wife of a small business owner, and as a state senator with a clear track record of working with the business community, I have witnessed how business leaders across the state are struggling with workforce and supply issues in the wake of the pandemic. I believe in targeted tax relief and incentives to help support and retain essential workers, stable funding for critical work support programs like childcare which I have led on and understand firsthand as a parent, increased workforce development collaborations, and investing public resources in local businesses whenever possible. What measures would you support to address overcrowding within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services?

Nebraska’s system of mass incarceration and racial injustice overburdens taxpayers and does not advance our shared public safety goals. Working together we can draw upon the experience of our sister states and chart a better path that has better outcomes, saves money, and advances our shared public safety goals. Criminal justice reform should focus on prevention including investments in educational and economic opportunity, increased access to mental health and behavioral health treatment services, expansion of problem solving courts, updating our sentencing structure as suggested by the Crime and Justice Institute that was invited to Nebraska by the Governor, Legislature, and Supreme Court; increased investments in programming and rehabilitation, investments to ensure those detained and working in our prisons have a safe working environment; and reforms to probation, parole and re-entry to ensure returning citizens have the opportunity to succeed and help decrease recidivism.

What steps should the legislature take to entice young professionals to remain in the state?

Nebraskans must continue working collaboratively across the state and the political spectrum to address brain drain, retain, and recruit young professionals. I have worked with the Chambers of Commerce and workforce development specialists to do just that. I believe in a Nebraska where everyone belongs, where neighbors help neighbors, and where we all have the opportunity to succeed. These values and beliefs include support for internship programs, loan forgiveness programs like the ones I have passed in the legislature targeted to retaining and recruiting young professionals in high demand careers and areas, fighting discrimination and ensuring a culture of belonging, updating our economic development strategies to support innovation and entrepreneurs, and keeping our great public schools strong and access to an affordable higher education in our community colleges, state colleges , and universities a reality.

Do you support any changes to the way elections are run in Nebraska?

Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy, and we should work together to protect the fundamental rights and freedom to vote. I support enhancements to modernize election security measures and I support increased access to early voting and vote by mail options. I have a clear track record of protecting voting rights and fighting voter suppression so all eligible Nebraska voters can exercise their right to vote and ensure their voice is heard in our democracy.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.