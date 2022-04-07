Windy and colder with showers possible Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Very windy conditions will continue on Thursday with even colder temperatures expected in eastern Nebraska. A few scattered rain showers will be possible with a few flurries mixed in across northern and eastern sections of the state. Friday will not be as windy, but still blustery with cool temperatures continuing. The weekend will be warmer with more sunshine.

High wind warning until Thursday evening for much of central and all of western Nebraska. Wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph will be common with a few gusts over 60 mph. Wind advisory for eastern Nebraska until Thursday evening for wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph.

High wind warning and a wind advisory continue on Thursday.

Becoming mostly cloudy, windy and colder Thursday with the chance for a few scattered light rain showers or sprinkles this afternoon. A few flurries could be mixed in with the showers. Highs in the mid 40s with a northwest wind 25 to 35 with gust 45 to 50 mph.

Very wind conditions continue on Thursday.

Colder temperatures expected Thursday.

A few evening sprinkles or flurries this evening. Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows in the lower 30s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph this evening, 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Colder temperatures expected Thursday night.

Mostly cloudy skies Friday morning and cold. Partly sunny, breezy and continued cool Friday afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Still on the cool and breezy on Friday.

Saturday will be sunnier and warmer with seasonal temperatures Saturday afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s and a Southeast wind in the afternoon 10 to 20 mph.

Much warmer in western Nebraska with seasonal temperatures in eastern Nebraska.

Sunday will be breezy and milder with a scattered clouds and a small chance of rain. Monday will be in the mid 60s with an isolated shower possible. A thunderstorm will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Milder temperatures expected for the weekend.

