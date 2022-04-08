Advertisement

CHI Health seeing “spring sickness” as COVID cases drop

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to stay low in the Lincoln area, those at CHI Health St. Elizabeth say they are seeing other issues going around. They’re calling it the “spring sick” and it’s made up of illnesses and common seasonal problems.

Recently, health care providers haven’t had high concerns about COVID. One area health care professional said she hasn’t seen a positive COVID test in a couple weeks. Instead, they’re seeing colds, allergies and influenza A.

With COVID numbers dropping, spring illnesses and some delayed winter ones are here. “It’s been a variety really, we’re not seeing a ton of cases specifically of flu or strep... they do trickle in,” Caley Bogatz, a CHI Health Nurse Practitioner said. “We’re seeing a lot of common colds, seasonal allergies and asthma exacerbation.”

So far in 2022, nearly 8,000 positive influenza A tests have been reported by the Department of Health and Human Services in Nebraska.

“We were seeing a fair amount of influenza A which seems to be the predominant one this past season, but those are starting to decline as well,” Danie Frazee, an Urgent Care Physician Assistant said.

In Nebraska, the flu peaked the last week of December, but it recently saw another surge in March.

“Some of those cases coming up in March or April as people who got their flu shot early in the season and the immunity dwindles from that,” Bogatz said.

Health care providers said it’s nice to see people coming back to the clinics for routine checkups and other visits instead of positive COVID cases.

“Thankfully yes, I haven’t had to call any positive COVID results recently,” Bogatz said. “Even the tests I’ve done have been for traveling purposes, so it’s all around encouraging.”

As far as allergies go, providers said they’re all over the place with the weather fluctuating. Health care professionals said between the wind and warmer weather coming the next few days are going to be rough for those with allergies.

