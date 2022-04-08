Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stay busy this weekend in Lincoln with a compiled list of events in Friday Fast Facts from the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

ConStellation 11

ConStellation 11 is Lincoln’s annual science fiction and fantasy convention, bringing together people from all walks of life for one weekend of fan-filled fun every year. The theme this year is “Fandom is Family.”

Friday-Sunday; Check website for prices

More info: HERE

I Love My Dog Expo

Get ready for two days of dog-friendly, family-oriented fun! I Love My Dog Expo is a perfect opportunity to visit vendors for dog-related products, services or find your new best friend at one of several rescue organizations in attendance. There will be entertainment, games, training demonstrations and of course, plenty of shopping. It’s also fun for those who don’t have a dog and just want to come, check out the cool canines and be a part of the festivities.

Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tickets: $12

More info: HERE

Easter Eggstravaganza 2022 – Christ Place Church

Christ Place Church invites you, your friends and family to join them at this fun-filled event! They’ll have egg hunts, inflatables, food, giveaways and more. This event is at Christ Place Church – Old Cheney Campus and Van Dorn Campus.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Return Of The Thunderbirds

Join the fun of this cultural community event to connect us back to the earth and to each other. It will be a day celebrating the return of the Thunder Beings - who bring rain and storms for the spring - as well as the return of migratory birds to Nebraska. The day will be full of music, food, art, dance, bird and nature activities and possibly some native plant/seed sales.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Free, $5 suggested donation

More info: HERE

Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble Presents Music For Eight Trumpets

This recital will feature works such as Giovanni Gabrieli’s “Sacrae Symphoniae”, Gioachino Rossini’s “Sinfonia” from the Barber of Seville, Paul Dukas’s “Fanfare” from La Péri, Percy Grainger’s “Ye Banks and Braes O’ Bonnie Doon” and “Semper Fidelis” by John Philip Sousa.

Sunday 3 p.m.; Adults: $15, Seniors: $12

More info: HERE

