Advertisement

Jury trial postponed in Hastings fatal crash case

Anthony Pingel's motor vehicle homicide trial has been postponed from May to August.
Anthony Pingel's motor vehicle homicide trial has been postponed from May to August.(Adams County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The trial for a Hastings man charged in connection with a fatal December car crash has been postponed from May until August.

Anthony Pingel, 32, is charged in Adams County District Court with two counts of felony Motor Vehicle Homicide, two counts of misdemeanor Third Degree Assault, one count of misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence and one count of Contempt of Court. Pingel was arrested after a Dec. 12 accident just east of Hastings in which two teenagers died.

Pingel’s trial had been scheduled for May 2, but Thursday a judge granted a motion from his attorneys asking for more time to prepare their case and the trial was re-scheduled for August 8.

The teenagers who died in the crash were Victoria Fleming, 16, of Superior and Tristen Owens, 18, of Hastings. The vehicle carrying the victims was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived at the scene. The assault charges are related to injuries suffered by two other passengers riding in the victim’s vehicle. An Adams County court official told Local4 that the contempt of court charge was related to Pingel’s alleged refusal to comply with a court-ordered blood test.

According to the arrest affidavit, when deputies arrived on scene, they observed a silver Jeep, registered to Pingel with extensive front end damage. Court records indicate that investigators observed Pingel to be under the influence of alcohol.

If convicted of felony motor vehicle homicide, Pingel could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on each of the two counts, for a possible total of 40 years. The max penalties for convictions on the misdemeanor charges total just more than two years in prison and/or $2,500 in fines.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds
Emergency crews responding to a crash at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway in Lincoln on...
Seven people taken to hospital following crash near 27th and Capitol Parkway
A fire over one-mile wide is being battled near Highway 18 and 283, north of Arapahoe and south...
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued as departments battle wildfire in Gosper, Furnas Counties
Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child

Latest News

One of several homes destroyed by a large wildfire in Gosper County and northern Furnas County.
Several homes destroyed by large wildfire in Gosper and Furnas Counties
Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
Lady A performing at the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Lady A will be performing at the Nebraska State Fair
1-on-1 with Nebraska senior tight end Travis Vokolek