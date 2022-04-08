Lady A will be performing at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Miss Nebraska 2021 had the honor of revealing the final concert coming to this year’s Nebraska State Fair.

Lady A with Priscilla Block will be performing Saturday, Sept. 3, as part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady A has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic country sounds.

As a country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 No. 1 hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams.

Lady A - Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott - earned the biggest first week streams of their career with their critically acclaimed No. 1 album OCEAN that has been touted as “the finest album of the band’s career” (Nashville Scene).

Known for their 9X Platinum hit “Need You Now” which is the highest certified song by a country group, they have earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod.

For more information visit www.ladyamusic.com.

Lady A will be joined by Priscilla Block, whose hit song “Just About Over You” hit number 1 on iTunes in 2020. Pegged as a 2021 Artist to Watch by Amazon Music, PANDORA, Spotify, CMT and more, Priscilla found fame through TikTok and her streaming has topped 250 million views and rising.

Concert tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and will include gate admission. Tickets will cost $49 for general admission and $69 for the pit.

Here’s a rundown of the concerts coming to the fair:

Monday’s concert announcement was the Happy Together Tour.

Tuesday’s concert announcement was Los Tucanes De Tijuana.

Wednesday’s concert announcement was Brantley Gilbert.

Thursday’s concert announcement was Jeff Dunham.

With a theme of “Nothing More Nebraskan,” the 2022 Nebraska State Fair will be Aug. 26-Sept. 5 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

For more information, visit statefair.org.

