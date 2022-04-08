Advertisement

LPD investigating string of rent check drop box thefts & mail thefts

(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a string of rent check drop box thefts and mail thefts throughout the city.

According to police, a total of seven reports were made this week regarding rent being stolen from drop boxes at various apartments and mobile home neighborhoods. Police said the thefts are happening all over the city.

LPD said it appears the suspect is putting something through the opening of the drop box to fish out the rent payment.

Police said in most reports property managers called LPD after contacting residents about missing payments and renters explained that they’d paid through the drop box.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds
Emergency crews responding to a crash at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway in Lincoln on...
Seven people taken to hospital following crash near 27th and Capitol Parkway
A fire over one-mile wide is being battled near Highway 18 and 283, north of Arapahoe and south...
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued as departments battle wildfire in Gosper, Furnas Counties
Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child

Latest News

Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
One of several homes destroyed by a large wildfire in Gosper County and northern Furnas County.
Several homes destroyed by large wildfire in Gosper and Furnas Counties
Anthony Pingel's motor vehicle homicide trial has been postponed from May to August.
Jury trial postponed in Hastings fatal crash case
Lady A performing at the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Lady A will be performing at the Nebraska State Fair