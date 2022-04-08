LPD investigating string of rent check drop box thefts & mail thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a string of rent check drop box thefts and mail thefts throughout the city.

According to police, a total of seven reports were made this week regarding rent being stolen from drop boxes at various apartments and mobile home neighborhoods. Police said the thefts are happening all over the city.

LPD said it appears the suspect is putting something through the opening of the drop box to fish out the rent payment.

Police said in most reports property managers called LPD after contacting residents about missing payments and renters explained that they’d paid through the drop box.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.