More sunshine and not as windy Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The upper level low responsible for the clouds, wind and cold is slowly moving out of the region. We do anticipate more sunshine Friday, but it will still be cool and blustery. Saturday will be a nice day with sunshine and temperatures returning to the 60s. A few more clouds, breezier on Sunday.

Red flag warning for much of Nebraska on Friday. Lower humidity and gusty winds will create critical fire conditions.

Critical fire weather on Friday (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cool on Friday for the Lincoln area. Highs in the lower 50s with a north-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph.

It will be a bit warmer on Friday, but still below average. (1011 Weather)

Mainly clear and cold Friday night and early Saturday morning. Lows in the mid 20s and a northwest breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Cold and frosty early Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies and warmer on Saturday. Highs will climb into the lower 60s Saturday afternoon with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Big warm up in western Nebraska. Near average for eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, breezy and a bit warmer for Lincoln on Sunday. There is a slight chance of rain late in the day. Highs in the upper 60s with a southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cooler in western Nebraska, warmer in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Monday will be a little cooler with a small chance of rain. Breezy and warmer on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cooler on Wednesday with showers still possible. Cold and blustery on Thursday.

More seasonal temperatures expected over the weekend into early next week. Turning colder by late next week. (1011 Weather)

