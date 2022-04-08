Advertisement

NSAA approves changes to high school sports

10/11 NOW at 6
By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska high school sports will look a little different come 2023. On Thursday the NSAA Board of Directors passed two legislative proposals that would make changes to baseball. The changes include the approval to add Class C, where it was previously just A and B.

Class B will split evenly in 2023 to incorporate the new Class C. The NSAA also approved a change to the baseball state tournament format for all three classes starting in 2023. Teams will be seeded into two four-team double-elimination brackets in a format.

The two champions from each side of the bracket will face each other in a winner-take-all championship game.

Another major change is to Class C-1 and C-2 state football. The NSAA approved a change to the postseason format where the higher-seed teams will now host home playoff games through the semifinal round.

