Advertisement

Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence

A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.(Arapahoe County Government)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – Animal rescue groups in Colorado saved an owl that was stuck in a barbed wire fence this week.

The Arapahoe County Government said in a Facebook post Friday that the great horned owl got tangled up in the fence while “out and about fighting the Colorado winds this week.”

Residents called Arapahoe County Animal Services, and with the help of the Birds of Prey Foundation, rescuers were able to get the owl loose.

The owl is now recovering at a medical care facility.

Arapahoe County is located just outside of Denver.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Emergency crews responding to a crash at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway in Lincoln on...
Seven people taken to hospital following crash near 27th and Capitol Parkway
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds
A fire over one-mile wide is being battled near Highway 18 and 283, north of Arapahoe and south...
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued as departments battle wildfire in Gosper, Furnas Counties
Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Justin Bieber offering a month of free online therapy to fans
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Confirmed for Supreme Court, cheers for Jackson: ‘We’ve made it, all of us’
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap