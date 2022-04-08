Several homes destroyed by large wildfire in Gosper and Furnas Counties

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A large wildfire burned across Gosper and Furnas Counties Thursday and continues to smolder.

According to the National Weather Service, around 30,000 acres have burned. The fire traveled over 20 miles and destroyed several rural homes and outbuildings with farm equipment inside. There are reports of animals killed.

Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed in a car accident while responding to the fire Thursday. Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Region 17 Emergency Manager Roger Powell said 26 departments worked together to fight the fire in high wind conditions. They were able to contain the fire early Friday morning but several small fires remain. Highways are back open and evacuation orders have been lifted.

Volunteer firefighters will continue attacking hot spots for days to come.

