Advertisement

Several homes destroyed by large wildfire in Gosper and Furnas Counties

A large wildfire burned across Gosper and Furnas Counties Thursday and continues to smolder.
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A large wildfire burned across Gosper and Furnas Counties Thursday and continues to smolder.

According to the National Weather Service, around 30,000 acres have burned. The fire traveled over 20 miles and destroyed several rural homes and outbuildings with farm equipment inside. There are reports of animals killed.

Elwood Fire Chief Darren Krull was killed in a car accident while responding to the fire Thursday. Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Region 17 Emergency Manager Roger Powell said 26 departments worked together to fight the fire in high wind conditions. They were able to contain the fire early Friday morning but several small fires remain. Highways are back open and evacuation orders have been lifted.

Volunteer firefighters will continue attacking hot spots for days to come.

The Wildfire Burn Scar
The Wildfire Burn Scar(National Weather Service)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds
Emergency crews responding to a crash at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway in Lincoln on...
Seven people taken to hospital following crash near 27th and Capitol Parkway
A fire over one-mile wide is being battled near Highway 18 and 283, north of Arapahoe and south...
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued as departments battle wildfire in Gosper, Furnas Counties
Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child

Latest News

Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
Anthony Pingel's motor vehicle homicide trial has been postponed from May to August.
Jury trial postponed in Hastings fatal crash case
Lady A performing at the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Lady A will be performing at the Nebraska State Fair
1-on-1 with Nebraska senior tight end Travis Vokolek