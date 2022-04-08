Advertisement

Stars ready for first playoff appearance since 2017-18

By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Stars clinched a spot in the Clark Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2017-18. The Stars are currently third in the Western Conference at 33-18.

Lincoln has won seven of their last ten games and still have six games left to finish out the season. The Stars are lead by captain Dalton Norris who has the most experience in Lincoln on the roster.

“Anything short of the Clark Cup would be a disappointment and I think everyone in the locker room agrees,” Norris said.

The Stars are back in action Friday against the Omaha Lancers at home in the Ice Box.

