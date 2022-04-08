Advertisement

Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police in Florida said a 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday for a deadly crash in January that killed six people.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Noah Galle was driving 151 mph when he hit a Nissan Rouge with six people inside Jan. 27. All six people inside the Nissan died.

Investigators found that Galle did not brake when he hit the Nissan.

Galle was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide and had his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Police did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds
Emergency crews responding to a crash at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway in Lincoln on...
Seven people taken to hospital following crash near 27th and Capitol Parkway
A fire over one-mile wide is being battled near Highway 18 and 283, north of Arapahoe and south...
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued as departments battle wildfire in Gosper, Furnas Counties
Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury gets bomb evidence in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot trial
A California homeowner said he took on two burglars he found inside his house. (KABC, Ventura...
‘I went Mike Tyson on him’: Homeowner describes taking down suspected burglars
A California homeowner said he took on two burglars he found inside his house. (KABC, Ventura...
‘I went Mike Tyson on him’: Homeowner takes down suspected burglars
1-on-1 with Nebraska senior tight end Travis Vokolek