Warmer and Breezy Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warming trend continues Saturday with above average temperatures likely for most of the area. While winds will not be as strong as earlier this week, it should still be breezy this weekend. Precipitation chances return Sunday and continue into the middle of next week.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures should be in the low 60s in far Eastern Nebraska to the low 80s in part of Southwest Nebraska. Becoming breezy in the afternoon with southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph. There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening in Western Nebraska.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday should begin with variable cloudiness in the area. There is a 20 to 30% chance of isolated to scattered showers. The best chance of precipitation will be in Northern Nebraska. The afternoon looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures should be mainly in the 50s and 60s. South winds becoming northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. A storm system looks to move through the region Tuesday through Thursday. Weather models are not agreeing on the track of the system at this time. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday with rain and snow possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday could also be windy as well. Stay tuned to the forecast in days ahead as the picture becomes clearer with this system.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

