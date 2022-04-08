Advertisement

Woman might need third amputation after surviving vicious dog attack, family says

Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball...
Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path last month.(GoFundMe)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman who remains in the hospital weeks after being seriously injured by several dogs might need additional surgery.

WHNS reports Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path last month.

Her family said the recent grandmother had both of her arms amputated after the attack. Since then, she has been fighting for her life in the ICU.

Earlier this week, Waltman’s family said she has to be sedated often due to her spinal cord injury and breathing and blood pressure issues. Doctors did wake her up on March 29 so she could talk to her daughters and mother.

Waltman’s family said she had a skin graft on her right leg on Thursday, and her left leg might have to be amputated if it doesn’t heal.

The family has asked the community to continue to pray for her recovery.

Waltman recently underwent her 10th surgery since the attack.

A GoFundMe for Waltman’s medical expenses has raised more than $190,000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds
Emergency crews responding to a crash at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway in Lincoln on...
Seven people taken to hospital following crash near 27th and Capitol Parkway
A fire over one-mile wide is being battled near Highway 18 and 283, north of Arapahoe and south...
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued as departments battle wildfire in Gosper, Furnas Counties
Zachary Paulison
Bail set at $1 million for man facing charges in crash death of 2 women, unborn child

Latest News

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson thanks those who came before her to make her confirmation as first...
Judge Jackson: 'It has taken 232 years ... but we've made it'
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Confirmed for Supreme Court, cheers for Jackson: ‘We’ve made it, all of us’