Breezy and mild Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will not be as cold Saturday night as it was early Saturday morning. Scattered clouds and a steady southeast wind will keep temperatures relatively mild as we head into Sunday morning. Sunday will be cooler across western and central Nebraska thanks to a passing cold front. Temperatures in eastern Nebraska will be about the same as Saturday.

Partly cloudy, breezy and mild Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts to around 25 mph.

Above average temperatures expected across Much of Nebraska Saturday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and seasonal on Sunday. Highs in the mid 60s with an east-northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwesterly 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. There is a small chance for a sprinkle or light shower Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Cooler temperatures in central and western Nebraska. Near average in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Near average temperatures will continue on Monday for Lincoln. A big warm up is possible on Tuesday out ahead of a strong cold front. This cold front will potentially trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms late on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Much cooler on Wednesday with a continued chance for scattered showers. Windy and chilly temperatures continue on Thursday. Temperatures expected to be well below average on Good Friday and into the Easter Weekend.

Seasonal temperatures Sunday and Monday. Big one day warm up on Tuesday. Below average temperatures Wednesday into Easter weekend. (1011 Weather)

