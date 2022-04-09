Advertisement

Husker Athletics to introduce N-Vest Nebraska Program

The Nebraska Athletic Department will continue its commitment to Husker student-athletes by developing the N-Vest Nebraska program beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.(KSNB)
By Nebraska Athletics
Apr. 9, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Athletic Department will continue its commitment to Husker student-athletes by developing the N-Vest Nebraska program beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.

N-Vest Nebraska will reward Husker scholarship student-athletes for academic performance, success toward graduation and retention. Nebraska student-athletes who meet the established academic benchmarks will receive $5,980 per year for their academic achievement.

“We are very proud of our rich history of academic achievement at Nebraska, including leading the nation in Academic All-Americans and ranking among the Big Ten leaders in graduation rates,” Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “N-Vest Nebraska will continue our long-standing tradition of supporting Husker student-athletes at the highest level. We look forward to being able to reward our student-athletes financially for their hard work and success in the classroom.”

The N-Vest Nebraska program is expected to provide approximately $3 million in additional financial support to Nebraska student-athletes beginning in 2022-23. College athletic departments are allowed to provide their student-athletes up to $5,980 per year following the Supreme Court decision in the NCAA v. Alston case.

