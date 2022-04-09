Advertisement

Huskers Red-White Game 2022: Headquarters

Huskers Red-White Game 2022 Preview.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Are you ready for Husker Football? As Nebraska football fans are getting ready to enjoy all the fun in and around Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s Spring Game, here are some Husker stories to get you hyped.

Nebraska will welcome fans to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the annual Red-White Spring Game. Approximately 46,500 tickets have been sold for the Spring Game with tickets still available.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Husker Headquarters
Huskers eager for Spring Game This ad will end in 14 seconds

Nebraska has completed 14 spring practices. Its fifteenth will be held with thousands of fans inside Memorial Stadium.

For the first time in more than 21 months the Huskers will take the field in front of a full...
Huskers Red-White Game 2022: What you need to know

Check out all the details you'll need to know for the Huskers' 2022 Red-White Game.

Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium.
Spring Game kickoff time announced

Kickoff for the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO on Saturday, April 9 has been set for 1 p.m. CT at Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on BTN.

Looking out on Tom Osborne Field from the press box during the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game...
Nebraska Athletics announces Red Carpet Experience for spring game, baseball and softball

The Nebraska Athletic Department will expand the Red Carpet Experience, making the popular fan initiative available for a select number of games at other ticketed events.

Nebraska's AD put to rest all presumptions of playing outside the Big Ten Conference during the...
Spring Game tickets free for healthcare workers

First National Bank of Omaha and Husker Athletics are teaming up to show their appreciation to healthcare workers by providing 3,000 free tickets to the 2022 Red-White Husker Spring Game.

Huskers versus Huskers
Lincoln welcomes Spring Game visitors April 9

The City of Lincoln will provide some accommodations similar to those offered during the regular Husker football season to fans attending the Nebraska football spring game at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Emergency crews responding to a crash at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway in Lincoln on...
Seven people taken to hospital following crash near 27th and Capitol Parkway
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds
Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
A fire over one-mile wide is being battled near Highway 18 and 283, north of Arapahoe and south...
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued as departments battle wildfire in Gosper, Furnas Counties

Latest News

Husker fans release balloons after the first touchdown of a football game at Memorial Stadium....
Huskers Red-White Game 2022: What you need to know
An umpire holds back Nebraska's Colby Gomes following the Huskers' 6-5 loss to Omaha.
Huskers leave bases loaded, tempers flare following Nebraska’s 1-run loss to Omaha
Huskers versus Huskers
Huskers eager for Spring Game
Nebraska makes the short trip on I-80 to Omaha, as the Huskers take on the Mavericks on...
Huskers face off against Mavericks on Wednesday