Huskers Red-White Game 2022: Headquarters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Are you ready for Husker Football? As Nebraska football fans are getting ready to enjoy all the fun in and around Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s Spring Game, here are some Husker stories to get you hyped.
Nebraska will welcome fans to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the annual Red-White Spring Game. Approximately 46,500 tickets have been sold for the Spring Game with tickets still available.
Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m.
Nebraska has completed 14 spring practices. Its fifteenth will be held with thousands of fans inside Memorial Stadium.
