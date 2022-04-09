Advertisement

Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala temporarily banning campfires

(News 2)
By Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Due to drought conditions and extreme fire danger, many Nebraska state recreation areas and some wildlife management areas are temporarily banning campfires until further notice.

Although everyone should be cautious when using fire throughout Nebraska, the list of areas with temporary closures includes:

  • Southwest Region: Medicine Creek, Red Willow, Swanson, Enders, Sutherland and Buffalo Bill SRAs
  • Southern Panhandle Region: Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala, Lake Minatare and Wildcat Hills State SRAs, and Ash Hollow State Historical Park
  • Central Region: Sherman and Victoria Springs SRAs

A temporary burn ban already is in place at Calamus SRA, under the authority of local officials.

Where fires still are allowed, campers and hunters should apply proper safety practices by properly extinguishing campfires and keeping a bucket of water nearby.

Hunters taking to the field for the April 9 youth shotgun season opener are urged to use caution and avoid open fires for camping or cooking. Much of Nebraska is experiencing drought conditions and recent winds have caused fire dangers to soar.

For more information about the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, visit OutdoorNebraska.org

