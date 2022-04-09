Advertisement

Pediatric Place at CHI Health St. Elizabeth gets cookie donations from Girl Scouts

Those working at Pediatric Place at CHI Health St. Elizabeth got a sweet surprise on Friday....
Those working at Pediatric Place at CHI Health St. Elizabeth got a sweet surprise on Friday. It’s the fulfillment of a decision made four months ago by an area Girl Scouts Troop.(10/11 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Those working at Pediatric Place at CHI Health St. Elizabeth got a sweet surprise on Friday. It’s the fulfillment of a decision made four months ago by an area Girl Scouts Troop.

More than 300 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies were dropped off at CHI Health. Many of the Girl Scouts live in the Meadowlane Area and were even born at CHI Health. They decided at the beginning of the cookie season in December, they wanted to give back to the hospital with cookie donations.

Girl Scout Troop 28270 wheeled and carried in dozens of boxes of extra cookies. These cookies were paid for by the Cookie Shares Program, which is made up of extra money or change given when someone else buys cookies.

Their troop leaders said this group is local-minded and wanted to support those in their neighborhood. Those with the hospital said the last couple years have been long with the pandemic and this gesture goes a long way.

“Something just as small as getting cookies, which it is a large donation, but getting cookies,” said Amber Cleland, Pediatric Place RN. “It doesn’t have to be this big grand gesture. Just to know somebody thought of us, whoever it was, just puts a smile on your face.”

Pediatric Place is emergency and hospital care for kids. The cookies are also going to NICU and nursery staff, plus patients and their families.

The Girl Scouts were also able to get donations from area businesses to sponsor boxes, which provided more cookies.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Emergency crews responding to a crash at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway in Lincoln on...
Seven people taken to hospital following crash near 27th and Capitol Parkway
A dashcam photo from the Nebraska State Patrol shows an overturned semi along I-80 on Thursday,...
Semi trucks overturn on I-80 due to high winds
Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was killed in a crash Thursday,...
Elwood Fire Chief killed in crash while responding to fire
A fire over one-mile wide is being battled near Highway 18 and 283, north of Arapahoe and south...
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued as departments battle wildfire in Gosper, Furnas Counties

Latest News

Fonner Park
Nebraska Legislature approves funding for Fonner Park
Are you ready for Husker Football? As football fans are getting ready to enjoy all the fun in...
Huskers Red-White Game 2022: Headquarters
Saturday High Temperatures
Warmer and Breezy Saturday
Lincoln welcomes Spring Game visitors April 9