Pediatric Place at CHI Health St. Elizabeth gets cookie donations from Girl Scouts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Those working at Pediatric Place at CHI Health St. Elizabeth got a sweet surprise on Friday. It’s the fulfillment of a decision made four months ago by an area Girl Scouts Troop.

More than 300 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies were dropped off at CHI Health. Many of the Girl Scouts live in the Meadowlane Area and were even born at CHI Health. They decided at the beginning of the cookie season in December, they wanted to give back to the hospital with cookie donations.

Girl Scout Troop 28270 wheeled and carried in dozens of boxes of extra cookies. These cookies were paid for by the Cookie Shares Program, which is made up of extra money or change given when someone else buys cookies.

Their troop leaders said this group is local-minded and wanted to support those in their neighborhood. Those with the hospital said the last couple years have been long with the pandemic and this gesture goes a long way.

“Something just as small as getting cookies, which it is a large donation, but getting cookies,” said Amber Cleland, Pediatric Place RN. “It doesn’t have to be this big grand gesture. Just to know somebody thought of us, whoever it was, just puts a smile on your face.”

Pediatric Place is emergency and hospital care for kids. The cookies are also going to NICU and nursery staff, plus patients and their families.

The Girl Scouts were also able to get donations from area businesses to sponsor boxes, which provided more cookies.

