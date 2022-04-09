Advertisement

Stars take down Lancers. 8-1

Highlights from the Stars' 8-1 win over rival Omaha.
By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln stars took down their rival the Omaha Lancers on Friday, 8-1, at the Ice Box.

The Stars went into the third period up 5-0 after scoring four goals in the second period. Three late goals in the third period propelled Lincoln to a huge win at home. Dalton Norris and Lucas Wahlin closed the game out for the score scoring the last two goals. Aidan Thompson finished with two goals as well.

Wahlin has now scored a goal in nine straight games. The Stars move to 34-18 this season.

