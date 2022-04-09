Ybarra lifts Huskers to 6-0 victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team extended their win streak to 11 after a 6-0 win over Michigan State Saturday afternoon. The Huskers (26-9, 6-0 Big Ten) were led by senior Cam Ybarra who smashed a grand slam in the second inning and added a double in the fifth, finishing 2-for-3 on the day.

In the circle, Olivia Ferrell recorded the four-hit shutout to move to 14-4 on the year. Ferrell pitched the complete game for her fourth shutout of the season.

Ashley Miller (1-7) received the loss while the Spartans dropped to 20-18 (1-7 Big Ten).

The Huskers took a big lead in the top of the second inning with five runs. Singles from Abbie Squier and Ava Bredwell put a runner in scoring position while a single from Caitlynn Neal scored Squier. With two outs, the Spartans intentionally walked Billie Andrews and loaded the bases. Cam Ybarra smashed a grand slam to take a 5-0 lead.

The Spartans tried to respond in the bottom of the third. A walk and an error put a runner in scoring position, but a fielder’s choice and strikeout got NU out of the inning while holding MSU scoreless.

The Big Red added another run in the top of the fifth inning. A double from Cam Ybarra put her in scoring position. Sydney Gray followed it with a triple, scoring Ybarra. Nebraska was able to hold Michigan State scoreless the rest of the game, claiming game one, 6-0.

The Huskers return to action Sunday, April 10 for a doubleheader against the Spartans. Game one will start at 11 a.m. followed by game two at approximately 1:30 p.m. (CT). Both games will be broadcasted live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Matt Coatney. The games can also be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required).

