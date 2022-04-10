Burglar breaks into T-Mobile Store in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile Store located on 2820 Pine Lake Road on Sunday.

According to LPD, officers responded to an alarm at the store at around 2:35 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that the glass front door was shattered.

LPD said there was approximately $200 in damage and that an unspecified amount of electronic items kept in the store was stolen.

The suspect currently remains unknown. This incident remains under investigation

