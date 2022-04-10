Ferrell leads Huskers to win over Spartans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team (28-9) moved to 8-0 in Big Ten Conference play after its 5-4 victory over Michigan State. Olivia Ferrell led the Huskers on both sides of the ball, smashing a two-out two-run homer in the top of the fourth and earning the save in the circle.

Billie Andrews finished with two hits on offense and two RBIs while Cam Ybarra added with two hits, going 2-for-4. Kaylin Kinney (2-1) started in the circle for Nebraska, pitching four innings. Kinney struck out two while giving up six hits.

Sarah Ladd (7-8) recorded the loss for the Spartans, who moved to 20-20 and 1-9 in the Big Ten. Ladd pitched five innings, giving up nine hits and striking out two.

After two scoreless innings, the Spartans put up two runs in the bottom of the third. With one out, a single put a runner on and a double scored one. A single put runners on first and third. Abby Joseph stole home for the second run of the inning. The Huskers were able to get a strike out and a ground out to get out of the inning, but MSU went up, 2-0.

Nebraska responded in the top of the fourth with two runs of its own. With two outs, Abbie Squier hit a single up the middle followed by a two-run homer for Ferrell over the left field fence to tie the game at 2-2.

Michigan State added one in the bottom of the fourth to regain the lead. A walk and a single put a runner in scoring position. A fielder’s choice marked the first out and put runners on first and third for MSU. A sacrifice fly out, scored one, making it 3-2, Spartans.

The Big Red took its first lead of the game in the top of the fifth. Peyton Glatter led off with a single through the left side. Billie Andrews followed with a double, scoring Brooke Andrews, who was pinch running for Glatter. Ybarra added a single, advancing Billie Andrews to third. Ybarra stole second to put two runners in scoring position. With two outs, Mya Felder hit a single through the left side, scoring Billie Andrews. The Huskers went into the bottom of the fifth up, 4-3.

NU extended its lead in the top of the sixth with one run. Ferrell led off with a single up the middle while Ava Bredwell followed with a single to right field. With two outs, Billie Andrews hit a single to right field, scoring Camyl Armendariz, who was pinch-running for Ferrell. The Huskers went into the bottom of the sixth, up 5-3.

MSU responded with one run in the bottom of the sixth with a solo homer from Zaquai Dumas to make it 5-4, but the Huskers were able to hold the Spartans in the seventh for the win.

The Huskers return to action this Tuesday, April 12, in Lincoln, Neb. NU will take on Iowa in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. CT at Bowlin Stadium. Fans can listen to the game live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with call from Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt. The games will also be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.

