Huskers drop series finale on Sunday

Nebraska suffered a 19-1 setback in the series finale vs. Rutgers at Hawks Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers (12-18, 4-5 Big Ten) had one run on two hits and an error, while the Scarlet Knights (25-6, 8-1 Big Ten) totaled 19 runs on 19 hits.

Dawson McCarville fell to 2-4 on the year, allowing two runs on two hits in 1.2 innings of work. Jackson Brockett had a career outing in relief, throwing a career-long 4.1 innings with a career-high four strikeouts. Brockett allowed one run on four hits. Tyler Martin, CJ Hood, Will Walsh and Drew Christo teamed up to pitch the final three innings in relief for the Huskers.

Cam Chick went 1-for-2 with a double, run and a walk, while Efry Cervantes was 1-for-3 with a double for Nebraska at the plate.

Rutgers led off the game with a walk and a two-run homer down the right field line by Evan Sleight to jump ahead 2-0.

The Scarlet Knights tacked on a run in the fourth after Ryan Lasko’s solo home run to center.

Nebraska got the run back with one run on one hit in the bottom of the fourth. Chick led off the inning with a double to the wall in right field and advanced to third on Max Anderson’s groundout to second. Griffin Everitt lifted a 1-2 pitch for a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Chick.

The two teams exchanged scoreless fifth and sixth innings to take a 3-1 Rutgers lead into the seventh inning. The Scarlet Knights blew the game wide open with 10 runs on nine hits, highlighted by Danny DiGeorgio’s grand slam and Chris Brito’s two-run homer. Rutgers became the first team to score 10 or more runs in an inning against the Huskers since Georgia Tech plated 10 runs in the fifth inning on February 10, 2001.

Rutgers scored a run in the eighth and added five more in the ninth on Sunday.

Nebraska continues its homestand, hosting Creighton on Tuesday, April 12 at Hawks Field. First pitch between the Huskers and Bluejays is set for 6:35 p.m.

