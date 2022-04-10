Josh Fights to return to Lincoln in May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Next month, the Josh’s are getting back together in the Capital City. You might remember the Josh Fight that made national headlines when it was held in Lincoln last spring.

Josh Swain is from Arizona. He holds a decree from Mayor Lerion Gaylor Baird as an honorary Lincoln citizen. A random post of his during the pandemic went viral, creating last year’s Josh Fight.

Swain is bringing it back next month all for charity. Thousands gathering, many named Josh, fighting with pool noodles to be the rightful owner of the name Josh.

“Great time last year,” Swain said. “The people of Lincoln are awesome.”

Josh Swain never thought his social media post would create an unofficial tradition. Now the Josh Fight is coming back.

“Should we do it again?” Swain said. “Should we preserve the sanctity that is the original Josh Fight, or use that momentum to raise as much money as we can for children’s hospitals, and people in need, as well?”

This year’s event looks a little different.

“Last year was awesome,” Swain said. “It was this incredible, spontaneous event that all plans were worked out for it the week before, but from an event planner or risk management stand point.. that’s an absolute nightmare.”

The fight is going down at Bowling Lake Park by the Lincoln Airport. Tickets must be purchased, with all proceeds of admission going to Children’s Hospital of Nebraska.

“We wanted to make it more structured,” Swain said. “Give people more things to do. We were there for 15 minutes for the fight and then there was 2 hours of just hanging out and people grilling hot dogs.”

This year, the fight will feature food trucks, photo opportunities, merchandise stands and even a costume contest.

“Just for transparency I’m not getting a single cent from this event,” Swain said. “It’s just to prove that you can do stuff in the world without necessarily needing an incentive like that.”

Last year’s Josh Fight raised $14,000 with Josh Wine tripling the donation to $44,000. The goal this year is $15,000.

The event will be May 21 at 11 a.m. Tickets cost $10 for an attendee-only pass, and $11 for a participation pass.

