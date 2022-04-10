One killed, one injured in three-car crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a fatal crash killed one and injured another Sunday afternoon.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene of a car crash at 72nd and Military Avenue at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials say after an investigation, they determined a 2006 Chevy Tahoe was traveling westbound on Military Avenue when a 2011 Nissan Altima went into the intersection and did not yield to oncoming traffic.

Police say the Chevy Tahoe then struck the Nissan Altima on the driver’s side. Both vehicles then hit a stationary 2021 Chevy Silverado which was in a turning lane for southbound 72nd Street.

According to police, the driver of the Nissan, identified as Romello Thomas, 25, of Omaha, was unrestrained and had serious injuries. Thomas was transported to Nebraska Medicine and died shortly after.

The driver of the Chevy was also sent to a nearby medical center with leg injuries. The driver and passenger of the Silverado were uninjured.

