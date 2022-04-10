Portion of Holdrege Street to close April 11

Advertisement

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Holdrege Street, between North 96th and North 112th Streets, will be closed for a Lincoln Water Systems water main expansion project beginning Monday, April 11. 

The recommended detour is North 84th Street to O Street to North 148th Street. Access to homes will be maintained throughout the work. The project is scheduled to be completed in early October.

This project will provide multiple water main connections to existing developments, offer additional avenues for water supply, minimize potential disruptions in service and establish infrastructure for future growth in the area. The work is being done concurrently with the Lincoln on the Move North 104th Street Roundabout Project to minimize inconvenience for drivers.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to follow the detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $78 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

