1-on-1 with Nebraska senior tight end Travis Vokolek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ahead of Nebraska’s red vs white spring game, 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan was able to sit down with one of Husker Nation’s favorite athletes, Travis Vokolek. He touched on leadership, preparing for his senior year and the impact Husker fans have on gameday. Here’s what he had to say.

Nathan: The Nebraska spring game, what does it mean to you?

Travis: “It means being out there with the fans. The feeling we get running out of the tunnel is something crazy that I’ve never felt before. Guys are excited to be around the fans, we’ve been practicing indoor in the practice facility with no one there, so really it’s running out and seeing a bunch of new faces, a bunch of diehard Nebraska fans is very exciting.”

Nathan: Over 40,000 people are expected to be at this, it’ll climb even more. What does that kind of support mean to you, because most other college football stadiums for a spring game don’t have that?

Travis: “It’s crazy, obviously last year things didn’t go as well as we thought they would and we still had a full stadium every time. It’s crazy the fans here they love their Nebraska football and it’s something that the players get really excited about, knowing there’s gonna be a full stadium out there every time, the energy helps us on the field.”

Nathan: You’ve been around the game for a while now, you’re a senior and you’re expected to be a leader this year too, how are you going into the spring game heading into the summer?

Travis: I’m really try to work on being a better leader. “Last year ‘Oz’ [Austin Allen] was in our room, he was a great leader. I was right there with him, but it’s basically my room now and it took a little bit of time for me to really realize that I can be one of the top guys on the team to help lead.”

Nathan: Is there anyone for the spring game that you were maybe trying to get after, is there a one on one you’re looking out for the spring game?

Travis: “Spring practice gets really competitive, physical, hardnose practices. As an offensive guy, we’re always trying to go after the defensive guys. I can’t name one guy, I probably just see the defense as a whole, we want to score on them and we want to make plays.”

Nathan: You’ve seen the support from his fan base, if there’s one thing that you could say to Husker Nation what would it be?

Travis: “We love the support, it’s going to be an exciting spring game and exciting year. There’s always high expectations and we are really working our behind off to meet those expectations.”

Nathan: You know I have to ask you about the flow, are we going to keep it all season?

Travis: “Yep, it’ll be here all season. I’ll get it trimmed up now and then. Nate Boerkircher, one of the other tight ends and I are heading over to our haircut place for to get a couple designs for the spring game, you guys will see that.”

Nebraska’s spring game will be April 9 starting at 1 p.m. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. for fans. Tickets are still available, but if you can’t make it to Memorial Stadium, the game will be streamed on the Big Ten Network.

