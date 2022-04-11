Advertisement

2022 Nebraska Primary Election Voter’s Guide

10/11 NOW Voter's Guide
10/11 NOW Voter's Guide(10/11 NOW)
By Amber Little and Bryan Shawver
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Primary Election is Tuesday, May 10. Voters who requested a mail-in ballot should be receiving theirs soon if they haven’t already. Early voting in person begins April 11.

View a Lancaster County Sample Ballot
View a Statewide Sample Ballot

We sent questionnaires to each candidate in the races below. Read more about them and where they stand on the biggest issues facing Nebraskans.

Learn about the candidates
First Congressional District
Governor
State Executive Offices
State Legislature
Lancaster County offices

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile Store located on 2820 Pine Lake...
Burglar breaks into T-Mobile Store in south Lincoln
Next month, the Joshes are getting back together in the Capital City. You might remember that...
Josh Fights to return to Lincoln in May
Holdrege Street, between North 96th and North 112th Streets, will be closed for a Lincoln Water...
Portion of Holdrege Street to close April 11
Many are left dealing with the ash and aftermath from south-central Nebraska wildfire
Many in south-central Nebraska left dealing with ash and aftermath from large wildfire
LSO: Homeowner finds stolen mail in ditch

Latest News

The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10.
VOTER’S GUIDE: State Legislature
The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10.
VOTER’S GUIDE: Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, State Auditor
The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10.
VOTER’S GUIDE: First Congressional District
Mike Flood
Nebraska GOP picks Mike Flood as special election candidate