Fire 50% contained as of Sunday in Gosper, Furnas counties

ARAPAHOE, Neb (News Channel Nebraska)- Firefighters continue to make progress against a massive wildfire in south-central Nebraska. The Nebraska Emergency management agency said the fire in Furnas and Gosper counties reached 50% containment.

State officials estimate that about 35,000 acres have burned in the blaze that began last Thursday when a dead tree was blown into a power line.

Emergency officials said the number of responders will be reduced over the next few days.

The blaze destroyed multiple homes and cost Elwood’s Fire Chief his life while responding to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.