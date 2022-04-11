Grand jury clears state trooper in Juniata shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A grand jury said the shooting death of a Juniata man last August was justified.

Brooks Hacker, 35, was shot and killed by a state trooper after an hours-long standoff August 11 at his home in Juniata.

The Adams County grand jury heard two days of testimony from law enforcement officers, a forensics expert and Hacker’s girlfriend. In a 391 page report the grand jury determined that the state trooper who shot and killed Hacker did nothing wrong.

The report revealed that Hacker fired 79 shots from a nine-millimeter gun during that night. One of the shots hit another trooper, who was treated and released with a minor wound. Other shots were fired at Hacker’s girlfriend and at officers surrounding the Juniata house. Several shots were fired into law enforcement vehicles.

Hacker had two felony convictions from Lancaster County for drugs and theft. Information in the grand jury report also indicated that he was taking medication for a mental condition.

