Little Big Town announces concert in Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the heels of the CMT Music Awards on CBS Monday, Pinewood Bowl Theater announced another summer concert stop from country music band Little Big Town.

The band is scheduled to perform Thursday, July 28.

The announcement follows several other recently announced performances as part of Pinewood Bowl Theater’s Summer Concert Series.

Tickets to the show will go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

An opening act will be announced at a later date.

