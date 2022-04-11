Advertisement

LSO: Homeowner finds stolen mail in ditch

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify victims in recent mail thefts after a homeowner found mail scattered in a ditch.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said on Sunday, a homeowner on Olive Creek Road, southeast of Bennet, came home around 11:50 p.m. and found a large amount of mail in a ditch.

LSO said they collected mail in roughly 16 different cases of mail theft throughout the county and investigators are working to determine all of the victims, as well as a potential loss.

Related: LPD investigating string of rent check drop box thefts & mail thefts

According to Sheriff Wagner, one victim explained that he’d written a check to a local government agency but while the envelope was found, the check was missing.

Sheriff Wagner said as far as investigators can tell, the mail thefts happened Saturday into Sunday.

If you know anything about these cases, you can call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile Store located on 2820 Pine Lake...
Burglar breaks into T-Mobile Store in south Lincoln
Next month, the Joshes are getting back together in the Capital City. You might remember that...
Josh Fights to return to Lincoln in May
Holdrege Street, between North 96th and North 112th Streets, will be closed for a Lincoln Water...
Portion of Holdrege Street to close April 11
Many are left dealing with the ash and aftermath from south-central Nebraska wildfire
Many in south-central Nebraska left dealing with ash and aftermath from large wildfire
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Latest News

The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10.
VOTER’S GUIDE: State Legislature
The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10.
VOTER’S GUIDE: Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, State Auditor
The Nebraska Primary Election is May 10.
VOTER’S GUIDE: First Congressional District
One killed, one injured in three-car crash in Omaha