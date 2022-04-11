LSO: Homeowner finds stolen mail in ditch

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify victims in recent mail thefts after a homeowner found mail scattered in a ditch.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said on Sunday, a homeowner on Olive Creek Road, southeast of Bennet, came home around 11:50 p.m. and found a large amount of mail in a ditch.

LSO said they collected mail in roughly 16 different cases of mail theft throughout the county and investigators are working to determine all of the victims, as well as a potential loss.

According to Sheriff Wagner, one victim explained that he’d written a check to a local government agency but while the envelope was found, the check was missing.

Sheriff Wagner said as far as investigators can tell, the mail thefts happened Saturday into Sunday.

If you know anything about these cases, you can call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

