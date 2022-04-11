Advertisement

Mimi Reinhard, who typed up Schindler’s list, dies at 107

Mimi Reinhard, a secretary in Oskar Schindler’s office who typed up the list of Jews he saved...
Mimi Reinhard, a secretary in Oskar Schindler’s office who typed up the list of Jews he saved from extermination by Nazi Germany, has died in Israel at the age of 107.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERUSALEM (AP) — Mimi Reinhard, a secretary in Oskar Schindler’s office who typed up the list of Jews he saved from extermination by Nazi Germany, has died in Israel at the age of 107.

Reinhard died early Friday and was laid to rest Sunday in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, her son Sasha Weitman confirmed.

She was one of 1,200 Jews saved by German businessman Schindler after he bribed Nazi authorities to let him keep them as workers in his factories. The account was made into the acclaimed 1993 film “Schindler’s List” by director Steven Spielberg.

Reinhard was born Carmen Koppel in Vienna, Austria, in 1915, and moved to Krakow, Poland, before the outbreak of World War II. After Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939, she was confined to the Krakow ghetto before being sent to the nearby Plaszow concentration camp in 1942.

Reinhard’s knowledge of shorthand got her work in the camp’s administrative office, where, two years later, she was ordered to type up the handwritten list of Jews that were to be transferred to Schindler’s ammunition factory.

“I didn’t know it was such an important thing, that list,” she told an interviewer with Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in 2008. “First of all, I got the list of those who were with Schindler already in Krakow, in his factory. I had to put them on the list.” Later she put her own name, and the names of two friends.

At the Brünnlitz labor camp, where Schindler’s ammunition factory was housed, she was put to work in Schindler’s office.

She said that although she worked in Schindler’s office toward the end of the war, she had little personal contact with him.

“He was a very charming man, very outgoing,” she recalled, decades after the war. “He didn’t treat us like scum.”

After the war, she made her way to the United States, where she lived until immigrating to Israel in 2007 at the age of 92.

Weitman, Reinhard’s son, said that after coming to Israel she “became a kind of a celebrity” because of the Schindler’s List film’s popularity, something he said “pumped another 15 years into her life.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile Store located on 2820 Pine Lake...
Burglar breaks into T-Mobile Store in south Lincoln
Many are left dealing with the ash and aftermath from south-central Nebraska wildfire
Many in south-central Nebraska left dealing with ash and aftermath from large wildfire
Next month, the Joshs are getting back together in the Capital City. You might remember that...
Josh Fights to return to Lincoln in May
Holdrege Street, between North 96th and North 112th Streets, will be closed for a Lincoln Water...
Portion of Holdrege Street to close April 11
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors
Smoke billowed from manhole covers in Times Square on Sunday.
Manhole cover explosion caused some to panic in New York’s Times Square
Smoke billowed from manhole covers in Times Square on Sunday.
Times Square manhole cover blasts cause panic
Meet Monterey! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now