Nebraska permitless carry measure stalls in Legislature

(WOWT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would have allowed people in a majority of U.S. states to carry concealed handguns without a permit died when Nebraska state lawmakers derailed the proposal after hearing concerns from law enforcement officials.

The bill would have made Nebraska the 26th state to adopt so-called constitutional carry legislation. Supporters in Nebraska fell two votes short of the 33-vote supermajority needed to overcome a filibuster led by opponents, which prevents lawmakers from advancing it this year. Permitless concealed carry is already allowed in 25 conservative-leaning states.

The Nebraska bill won initial approval last month but stalled Monday on the second of three required votes in the waning days of the legislative session.

