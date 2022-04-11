Nominate a teacher for a 10/11 Golden Apple award

Jeff Brooks, 10/11 Golden Apple winner from Lincoln Northeast High School.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW and Doane University College of Education are continuing our partnership to highlight educators making a difference with our 10/11 Golden Apple Award.

Nominate your favorite educator to be the 10/11 Golden Apple of the Month.

The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is given each month of the school year to an educator having a outstanding impact in our local schools. We want to hear about a teacher, administrator, or support staff member who deserves recognition for the positive effect they’ve had on you, your loved ones, or your community.

Winners will be announced in the 10 p.m. news on the last Wednesday of each month and 1011now.com during the school year.

10/11 Golden Apple Submission Form
Doane University College of Education
