Advertisement

NReport Podcast: Huskers played a Spring “Game”

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from April 11: Huskers played a Spring “Game.”

Tackling Nebraska’s Spring “Game” and whether it needs changing in the future. Kevin Sjuts looks at the three things he knows and three things he doesn’t know following the Huskers’ 15th spring practice. Also, Nebraska Softball and Baseball are heading in opposite directions.

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

NReport Podcast
Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
Subscribe on Google
Subscribe on Spotify

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile Store located on 2820 Pine Lake...
Burglar breaks into T-Mobile Store in south Lincoln
Next month, the Joshes are getting back together in the Capital City. You might remember that...
Josh Fights to return to Lincoln in May
Holdrege Street, between North 96th and North 112th Streets, will be closed for a Lincoln Water...
Portion of Holdrege Street to close April 11
Many are left dealing with the ash and aftermath from south-central Nebraska wildfire
Many in south-central Nebraska left dealing with ash and aftermath from large wildfire
LSO: Homeowner finds stolen mail in ditch

Latest News

Ahead of Nebraska’s red vs white spring game, 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan was able to sit down...
1-on-1 with Nebraska senior tight end Travis Vokolek
Huskers hat and glove
Huskers drop series finale on Sunday
Nebraska baseball swept by Rutgers
Nebraska baseball swept by Rutgers
Ferrell leads Huskers to win over Spartans