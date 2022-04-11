Seasonable Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Afternoon high temperatures Monday will be close to average for mid-April. Severe weather is possible for part of the area Tuesday. Well below average temperatures return for the middle of next week.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonable. High temperatures look to be in the 60s. Winds in Eastern Nebraska should be southwest at 5 to 15 mph. In Central and Western Nebraska, winds will be stronger from the southwest at 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Because of the combination of the wind and low relative humidity, Central and Western Nebraska as well as much of Northern Kansas is in a Red Flag Warning for Monday afternoon and evening. This means critical fire weather conditions are imminent.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Red Flag Warning Monday (KOLN)

An upper level trough as well as a low pressure system and its associated warm front, cold front and dryline will move through the area Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms, if they develop, could be severe in Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas Tuesday. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible. High temperatures on Tuesday look to be in the 80s for much of the area. Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely both be windy. Wind speeds should be 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. There is a Fire Weather Watch in effect for part of Nebraska and Northern Kansas Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Storm Prediction Center Outlook (KOLN)

Severe Weather Risk Level Explaination (KOLN)

Fire Weather Watch Tuesday (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The storm system and trough look to be out of the area by Thursday so the chance of precipitation is done, but the windy conditions remain with the system to our northeast. Below average temperatures will continue Thursday. Precipitation could return for Friday and the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.