Seasonal temperatures expected Monday

Seasonal temperatures
By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure over Nebraska will move east of the state during the day Monday. Temperatures will be around average with a south breeze this afternoon. Breezy and mild conditions Monday night with partly cloudy skies expected. Tuesday will be windy and warm with the chance for scattered thunderstorms late in the day. Some of the storms could be severe.

Partly to mostly cloudy this morning and cool in the Lincoln area. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. South wind this afternoon 5 to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy, breezy and mild Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the mid 40s with a south-southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Partly sunny, windy and warm on Tuesday. Highs in the lower 80s with a south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph in the afternoon. There is a chance of a few sprinkles or light showers Tuesday morning. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late Tuesday afternoon along a strong cold front and some of the storms could be severe.

Severe weather will be possible, especially in eastern Nebraska late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging wind will be the main threats. However, a few tornadoes possible in eastern Nebraska.

Wednesday and Thursday will be windy and colder. Below average temperatures continue on Friday into Easter Weekend.

