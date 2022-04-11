Seasonal temperatures expected Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure over Nebraska will move east of the state during the day Monday. Temperatures will be around average with a south breeze this afternoon. Breezy and mild conditions Monday night with partly cloudy skies expected. Tuesday will be windy and warm with the chance for scattered thunderstorms late in the day. Some of the storms could be severe.

Partly to mostly cloudy this morning and cool in the Lincoln area. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. South wind this afternoon 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal temperatures Monday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy, breezy and mild Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the mid 40s with a south-southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Milder temperatures expected Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, windy and warm on Tuesday. Highs in the lower 80s with a south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph in the afternoon. There is a chance of a few sprinkles or light showers Tuesday morning. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late Tuesday afternoon along a strong cold front and some of the storms could be severe.

Windy and much warmer Tuesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Severe weather will be possible, especially in eastern Nebraska late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging wind will be the main threats. However, a few tornadoes possible in eastern Nebraska.

Severe weather is possible late Tuesday and Tuesday evening. Large hail, damaging winds will be the main threats. A few tornadoes possible, especially in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Severe weather risk levels. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday and Thursday will be windy and colder. Below average temperatures continue on Friday into Easter Weekend.

Below average temperatures expected Wednesday through Sunday. (1011 Weather)

